Donald Trump Insists He's Not a 'Sleeper' Despite Dozing Off in the Middle of White House Event

Donald Trump is pushing back on claims that he’s a “sleeper” — even though cameras caught him nodding off during a White House meeting this week.

On Tuesday, November 18, the president met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and at one point, footage showed Trump slumped in his chair, clearly fighting to stay awake. The moment immediately went viral, especially when a Saudi reporter brought up Trump’s previous praise for the crown prince’s nonstop work ethic during his visit to Riyadh back in May.

Source: Forbes Breaking News/YouTube Donald Trump denied falling asleep during a White House event.

Trying to tie the two together, the reporter asked, “How do you manage your own time and what’s your formula for management?” “He does not sleep much, and I don’t sleep much,” he said, adding that both men are supposedly too busy “thinking about our countries” to rest.

💭 😴 🤡 Sleepy Joe Biden Donald Trump dozed off right during the meeting at the White House. pic.twitter.com/yuapIkmhIS — Olena Rohoza (@OlenaRohoza) November 14, 2025 Source: @OlenaRohoza/X

Source: MEGA Cameras showed the president slumped in his chair while meeting with the crown prince.

But his team keeps insisting the problem isn’t sleepiness — it’s lack of sleep. J.D. Vance recently revealed just how intense Trump’s schedule is. During a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity on November 13, the vice president said many colleagues are jealous that he doesn’t have to fly with Trump.

“They are always like, ‘You’re so lucky because if we go on a 20-hour trip somewhere, he does not sleep the entire time,’” Vance told Hannity. Per protocol, Vance doesn’t fly on the same plane as the president in case the VP needs to step in during an emergency.

Source: MEGA The politician said he barely sleeps because he’s busy 'thinking about the country.'

Vance went on to say that if Trump stays up working through the night — which he claimed happens often — everyone around him is expected to keep pace. Hannity even chimed in with his own example, recalling a long overseas golf trip. “Seventeen hours there, 17 hours back, and he’s awake the whole time. And he expects you to be awake!” the Fox News host said.

Vance also insisted Trump is in “excellent health” and said his energy level is “off the charts.” He added, “Every Democrat and Republican would recognize that this is a guy that has the energy to do the job. That’s a rare thing, but that’s who you should be electing as a president, somebody who has the energy for it.”

Source: Fox News J.D. Vance claimed Donald Trump stays awake through long, international flights.