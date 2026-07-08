or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

'He Needs a Handler': Donald Trump Sparks 'Dementia' Fears as Turkish President Has to Guide Him to Podium After POTUS Nearly Wanders Off — Watch

photo of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Donald Trump
Source: @atrupar/x; fox news

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan helped Donald Trump get to the right spot after coming off his plane.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 8 2026, Published 12:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's behavior in Ankara, Turkey, has fueled concerns for his mental and physical health.

In a viral video after the POTUS touched down in the country, he was greeted by the president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. As they began walking on a laid out carpet, Trump suddenly stopped and turned to the side, appearing as if he was going to wander off.

Article continues below advertisement

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Guides Donald Trump

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @atrupar/x

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan grabbed Donald Trump by the arm to guide him to the podium.

His behavior prompted Erdogan, 72, to grab his arm and guide him back to their intended route, with the Turkish leader even appearing to point to the area they were headed. He kept his hand on the POTUS' arm for several seconds, guiding him to the spot where a microphone stood, waiting for the Republican, 80, to speak.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Weighs In

Photo of The POTUS' behavior had social media users accusing him of having 'dementia.'
Source: @atrupar/x

The POTUS' behavior had social media users accusing him of having 'dementia.'

Social media was quick to comment on the situation, with one person joking, "No, Grandpa, we go this way. The microphone is over there. Just listen to me."

"Trump needs a handler as his dementia seems to be getting worse!" another critic declared. "Dear heaven why did it have to be Erdogan? America better stand up together before there is no America!"

"Oh gosh, he is so pitiful and such an embarrassment," said someone else. "It seems most people across the globe can see through him. The only ones that can’t are the Magas."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Calls TikTok 'Tic Tac'

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The Turkish president held onto Donald Trump for several seconds.
Source: @atrupar/x

The Turkish president held onto Donald Trump for several seconds.

Trump sparked more headlines when he sat down for a chat and falsely bragged about his popularity on TikTok — though in one comment, he mispronounced the app's name.

"You know, I watched a couple of people critical of the fact that TikTok, TikTok is so bad, it's so dangerous, it's so horrible, they're spreading all these rumors," he shared. "And the numbers came out yesterday, and you know who's number one on Tic Tac? I am."

"I'm number one on TikTok," Trump emphasized.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald Trump falsely claimed he's more popular on TikTok than Taylor Swift.
Source: mega

Donald Trump falsely claimed he's more popular on TikTok than Taylor Swift.

"Taylor Swift was No. 11. I'm No. 1 in TikTok by far," he alleged.

Trump's statements were incorrect, as the Grammy winner, 36, currently has 33.5 million followers on the platform while Trump has 16.7 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald Trump has been sparking dementia concerns for months.
Source: mega

Donald Trump has been sparking dementia concerns for months.

Dementia concerns for the businessman are nothing new, as professionals claimed that despite his clean bill of health, he's exhibited signs of the disease.

In October 2025, Dr. John Gartner said the president has shown a "massive increase" in "clinical signs of dementia."

Most recently, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker claimed in a CNN interview that Trump "is continually suffering from dementia. I don't think he really understands what he's saying."

"I think he has these concepts in his head and he blurts them out without really thinking," he added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.