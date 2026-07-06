Donald Trump Is 'Suffering From Dementia' Amid Growing Health Concerns, Claims Democratic Governor JB Pritzker

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President Donald Trump is facing fresh scrutiny over his health after Illinois Governor JB Pritzker claimed he believes the commander-in-chief is showing signs of dementia. Speaking with CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday, July 6, the Democratic governor was asked about Trump's recent rhetoric regarding Democratic Socialists and used the opportunity to question the president's mental fitness.

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JB Pritzker Says Donald Trump Is 'Suffering From Dementia'

Source: mega However, the governor urged that he wasn't a doctor.

"The man is continually suffering from dementia. I don't think he really understands what he's saying," Pritzker said during the interview. "I think he has these concepts in his head and he blurts them out without really thinking," he continued. When Collins pressed him on whether he truly believed Trump had dementia, Pritzker doubled down while acknowledging he was not making a medical diagnosis. "I do," he replied. "I'm not a doctor. I haven't diagnosed anything."

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Source: @CNN/YouTube JB Pritzker also argued that Donald Trump's speeches have changed over time.

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'Changed Significantly Over Time'

Source: mega The governor said Donald Trump has become 'less coherent' since his first time in office.

He explained that his opinion is based on watching Trump's public appearances over the past decade. "If you compare his speeches today to his speeches in 2015 and 2016, you'll see somebody who is much less coherent, somebody who has changed significantly over time," Pritzker argued. The governor also accused Trump of increasingly targeting his political opponents. "He regularly threatens to go after people," Pritzker said, adding that he believes the president has become more willing to use "the power of government" against those he disagrees with politically.

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White House Pushes Back

Source: mega The White House fired back claiming Donald Trump's 'sharpness and unmatched energy' prove his health isn't declining.

The White House swiftly rejected Pritzker's comments. Spokesperson Davis Ingle blasted the Illinois governor, calling him "a slob and an incompetent governor who pushes blatantly false narratives like this in a desperate attempt to stay relevant," according to The Hill. Ingle defended Trump's health, saying the president's "sharpness, unmatched energy and historic accessibility" speak for themselves. He also insisted, "Unlike the Biden White House, President Trump and his entire team have been fully open and transparent about the President's health, which remains exceptional."

Donald Trump's Health Has Been Under Increased Scrutiny

Source: mega Donald Trump's mental fitness also came into question after he appeared to slur his words during the Fourth of July celebration.