Donald Trump Is 'Suffering From Dementia' Amid Growing Health Concerns, Claims Democratic Governor JB Pritzker
July 6 2026, Published 1:56 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump is facing fresh scrutiny over his health after Illinois Governor JB Pritzker claimed he believes the commander-in-chief is showing signs of dementia.
Speaking with CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday, July 6, the Democratic governor was asked about Trump's recent rhetoric regarding Democratic Socialists and used the opportunity to question the president's mental fitness.
JB Pritzker Says Donald Trump Is 'Suffering From Dementia'
"The man is continually suffering from dementia. I don't think he really understands what he's saying," Pritzker said during the interview.
"I think he has these concepts in his head and he blurts them out without really thinking," he continued.
When Collins pressed him on whether he truly believed Trump had dementia, Pritzker doubled down while acknowledging he was not making a medical diagnosis.
"I do," he replied. "I'm not a doctor. I haven't diagnosed anything."
'Changed Significantly Over Time'
He explained that his opinion is based on watching Trump's public appearances over the past decade.
"If you compare his speeches today to his speeches in 2015 and 2016, you'll see somebody who is much less coherent, somebody who has changed significantly over time," Pritzker argued.
The governor also accused Trump of increasingly targeting his political opponents.
"He regularly threatens to go after people," Pritzker said, adding that he believes the president has become more willing to use "the power of government" against those he disagrees with politically.
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White House Pushes Back
The White House swiftly rejected Pritzker's comments.
Spokesperson Davis Ingle blasted the Illinois governor, calling him "a slob and an incompetent governor who pushes blatantly false narratives like this in a desperate attempt to stay relevant," according to The Hill.
Ingle defended Trump's health, saying the president's "sharpness, unmatched energy and historic accessibility" speak for themselves.
He also insisted, "Unlike the Biden White House, President Trump and his entire team have been fully open and transparent about the President's health, which remains exceptional."
Donald Trump's Health Has Been Under Increased Scrutiny
Pritzker's remarks come after renewed public scrutiny over Trump's health following his appearance at the Freedom 250 celebration in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, July 4.
The president sparked online debate after critics claimed he appeared to slur portions of his speech and struggle to stay awake during the evening's fireworks display near the White House.
Journalist Aaron Rupar shared footage from the event, writing, "Trump is glitching heavily tonight."
In the clip, Trump could be heard saying, "All voters must show voter ID. All motorsssss must-- all voters."