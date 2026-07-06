or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Donald Trump
OK LogoHEALTH

Donald Trump Is 'Suffering From Dementia' Amid Growing Health Concerns, Claims Democratic Governor JB Pritzker

image of Donald Trump
Source: mega

JB Pritzker claimed Donald Trump is 'suffering from dementia' during a CNN interview.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 6 2026, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump is facing fresh scrutiny over his health after Illinois Governor JB Pritzker claimed he believes the commander-in-chief is showing signs of dementia.

Speaking with CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday, July 6, the Democratic governor was asked about Trump's recent rhetoric regarding Democratic Socialists and used the opportunity to question the president's mental fitness.

Article continues below advertisement

JB Pritzker Says Donald Trump Is 'Suffering From Dementia'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of However, the governor urged that he wasn't a doctor.
Source: mega

However, the governor urged that he wasn't a doctor.

"The man is continually suffering from dementia. I don't think he really understands what he's saying," Pritzker said during the interview.

"I think he has these concepts in his head and he blurts them out without really thinking," he continued.

When Collins pressed him on whether he truly believed Trump had dementia, Pritzker doubled down while acknowledging he was not making a medical diagnosis.

"I do," he replied. "I'm not a doctor. I haven't diagnosed anything."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @CNN/YouTube

JB Pritzker also argued that Donald Trump's speeches have changed over time.

Article continues below advertisement

'Changed Significantly Over Time'

image of The governor said Donald Trump has become 'less coherent' since his first time in office.
Source: mega

The governor said Donald Trump has become 'less coherent' since his first time in office.

He explained that his opinion is based on watching Trump's public appearances over the past decade.

"If you compare his speeches today to his speeches in 2015 and 2016, you'll see somebody who is much less coherent, somebody who has changed significantly over time," Pritzker argued.

The governor also accused Trump of increasingly targeting his political opponents.

"He regularly threatens to go after people," Pritzker said, adding that he believes the president has become more willing to use "the power of government" against those he disagrees with politically.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

White House Pushes Back

image of The White House fired back claiming Donald Trump's 'sharpness and unmatched energy' prove his health isn't declining.
Source: mega

The White House fired back claiming Donald Trump's 'sharpness and unmatched energy' prove his health isn't declining.

The White House swiftly rejected Pritzker's comments.

Spokesperson Davis Ingle blasted the Illinois governor, calling him "a slob and an incompetent governor who pushes blatantly false narratives like this in a desperate attempt to stay relevant," according to The Hill.

Ingle defended Trump's health, saying the president's "sharpness, unmatched energy and historic accessibility" speak for themselves.

He also insisted, "Unlike the Biden White House, President Trump and his entire team have been fully open and transparent about the President's health, which remains exceptional."

Donald Trump's Health Has Been Under Increased Scrutiny

image of Donald Trump's mental fitness also came into question after he appeared to slur his words during the Fourth of July celebration.
Source: mega

Donald Trump's mental fitness also came into question after he appeared to slur his words during the Fourth of July celebration.

Pritzker's remarks come after renewed public scrutiny over Trump's health following his appearance at the Freedom 250 celebration in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, July 4.

The president sparked online debate after critics claimed he appeared to slur portions of his speech and struggle to stay awake during the evening's fireworks display near the White House.

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared footage from the event, writing, "Trump is glitching heavily tonight."

In the clip, Trump could be heard saying, "All voters must show voter ID. All motorsssss must-- all voters."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.