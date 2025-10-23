Donald Trump's 'Increased Signs of Dementia' Worsening His 'Malignant Narcissism,' Psychologist Warns: 'Immense Cognitive Decline'

Article continues below advertisement

Many psychologists remain certain Donald Trump is exhibiting a clear cognitive decline. Amid ongoing concerns about the president of the United States' health, Dr. John Gartner appeared for an interview on "The Daily Beast" podcast, where he claimed Trump has been displaying a "massive increase" in "clinical signs of dementia." The mental health professional argued that Trump's symptoms have only made his alleged "malignant narcissism" worse.

Source: MEGA The president has been accused of having dementia.

Dr. Gartner cited Trump's confusing speeches, repeated confusion and forgetfulness as alarming signs of his "immense cognitive decline." The psychologist warned it was "impossible to overstate the grave risk that all of us are at right now" with Trump, 79, in control of the country's nuclear warfare and other aspects within the government. “Because of his cognitive decline, [Trump] is focusing on things like the [White House] ballroom and the paper that he writes things on," Gartner claimed while speaking to podcast host Joanna Coles. "We’re seeing a stone skipping along the water. He’s going from one association to another, but it doesn’t make any linear sense."

Source: MEGA A psychologist believes Donald Trump is experiencing a 'cognitive decline.'

The former Johns Hopkins professor believes Trump has been experiencing "phonemic paraphasia," a speech phenomenon where he doesn't finish his words or sentences. In some cases individuals instead complete their sentences with an ending that makes no sense or is incorrect. Just last week, Trump insisted he stopped a "nuclear" war between Iran and Pakistan, though it turns out he had meant to refer to India instead of Iran. "It's one thing to get a name wrong, maybe even to reverse it. But he’s actually confusing the countries themselves," Gartner alleged.

Donald Trump Allegedly Experiencing 'Demented Memory Loss'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump frequently doesn't seem to make sense during his speeches.

On another occasion, Trump boasted about how he "solved" a nonexistent conflict between Cambodia and Armenia despite the countries being 4,000 miles apart and not having any known issues between one another. He also claimed to halt a war between Azerbaijan and Albania, though he apparently meant Armenia. "People don’t make those kinds of phonemic paraphasias if they’re tired or if they’re aging," Dr. Gartner argued, accusing Trump of having "clearly demented memory loss." "It’s something very specific that is linked to dementia and organic, cognitive decline," he continued.

Donald Trump Could 'Do Something Catostrophic'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is the oldest president to be sworn into office.