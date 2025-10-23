Donald Trump's 'Increased Signs of Dementia' Worsening His 'Malignant Narcissism,' Psychologist Warns: 'Immense Cognitive Decline'
Oct. 23 2025, Updated 3:55 p.m. ET
Many psychologists remain certain Donald Trump is exhibiting a clear cognitive decline.
Amid ongoing concerns about the president of the United States' health, Dr. John Gartner appeared for an interview on "The Daily Beast" podcast, where he claimed Trump has been displaying a "massive increase" in "clinical signs of dementia."
The mental health professional argued that Trump's symptoms have only made his alleged "malignant narcissism" worse.
Dr. Gartner cited Trump's confusing speeches, repeated confusion and forgetfulness as alarming signs of his "immense cognitive decline."
The psychologist warned it was "impossible to overstate the grave risk that all of us are at right now" with Trump, 79, in control of the country's nuclear warfare and other aspects within the government.
“Because of his cognitive decline, [Trump] is focusing on things like the [White House] ballroom and the paper that he writes things on," Gartner claimed while speaking to podcast host Joanna Coles. "We’re seeing a stone skipping along the water. He’s going from one association to another, but it doesn’t make any linear sense."
The former Johns Hopkins professor believes Trump has been experiencing "phonemic paraphasia," a speech phenomenon where he doesn't finish his words or sentences. In some cases individuals instead complete their sentences with an ending that makes no sense or is incorrect.
Just last week, Trump insisted he stopped a "nuclear" war between Iran and Pakistan, though it turns out he had meant to refer to India instead of Iran.
"It's one thing to get a name wrong, maybe even to reverse it. But he’s actually confusing the countries themselves," Gartner alleged.
- Proof Donald Trump Has Dementia? Psychologist Insists President Is 'Clearly Deteriorating Mentally and Physically'
- Donald Trump Accused of Having Dementia: 17 People Who Spoke About the Ex-POTUS' Cognitive Decline
- Donald Trump Reignites Rumors of Cognitive Decline After Slurring His Words and Ranting About Flies at Rally
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump Allegedly Experiencing 'Demented Memory Loss'
On another occasion, Trump boasted about how he "solved" a nonexistent conflict between Cambodia and Armenia despite the countries being 4,000 miles apart and not having any known issues between one another.
He also claimed to halt a war between Azerbaijan and Albania, though he apparently meant Armenia.
"People don’t make those kinds of phonemic paraphasias if they’re tired or if they’re aging," Dr. Gartner argued, accusing Trump of having "clearly demented memory loss."
"It’s something very specific that is linked to dementia and organic, cognitive decline," he continued.
Donald Trump Could 'Do Something Catostrophic'
Gartner additionally referred to an AI-enhanced video Trump recently shared of himself dressed as a king and flying a fighter jet that dumped poop on protestors in New York City.
"The idea that he really just wants to s--- on everyone who disagrees with him, that’s literally how he feels because of the personality disorder," Gartner suggested.
The psychologist emphasized the risk of Trump's alleged health woes, noting, "This is really someone who could wake up and — in a state of complete confusion and erratic irritation — do something catastrophic."