'Sick' Donald Trump Sparks Outrage After Critics Accuse Him of Mocking Fatal Tiger Attack: 'His Brain Is Cooked'

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President Donald Trump sparked outrage after sharing real footage of a fatal tiger mauling, followed by an AI-generated video of himself wrestling a tiger. The controversy stems from a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, which critics and media commentators condemned as insensitive and bizarre. On Saturday, October 10, 23-year-old William Chapman entered a tiger enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in England and was killed. His family noted he had a history of significant mental illness.

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Donald Trump's Controversial Post

Source: MEGA Donald Trump shared a graphic video of a man being mauled by a tiger.

On Tuesday, October 13, Trump shared a 41-second clip of the actual incident showing the tiger clawing and biting Chapman. Trump captioned it, "Don’t ever mess with nature! President DJT." The video was later amplified by the White House's "Rapid Response 47" account on X. Hours later, Trump posted a caption-less, AI-generated video that appeared to parody the incident. Set to "The Lion Sleeps Tonight," the video showed Trump mimicking Chapman's gestures, confronting the tiger, wrestling it to the ground and ultimately hugging it.

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Source: MEGA In addition to the graphic video, the POTUS shared an AI video of himself wrestling the animal.

Chapman’s devastated family issued a public plea, stating that the "publication and circulation of deeply offensive media content" was causing them severe distress. The posts were castigated by journalists, the media and even some of Trump's own supporters. Critics accused the president of utilizing a real, tragic death to create "cheap laughs" and distract from ongoing political reality. “This is appallingly tasteless,” journalist Piers Morgan wrote on X. “Delete it, President @realDonaldTrump.”

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Donald Trump Was Torn Apart by Critics

Source: MEGA Critics blasted the 80-year-old president's post, saying he was 'a sick man.'

Former DC commissioner Patricia Eguino added: “His brain is cooked.” Independent journalist Aaron Rupar wrote, "If an elderly relative of yours was posting videos like this on Facebook, you'd do a wellness check. The president is a sick man." “Someone take grandpa’s phone away,” wrote the Republicans Against Trump X account. Trump critic George Conway blasted the POTUS on X, saying, “The mentally ill president of the United States gleefully posts grisly video of a man being killed by a tiger. And then an official White House account, funded by taxpayers, reposts it. Will the American media finally report on the president’s manifest psychiatric disorders?”

Concerns for the President's Mental State Mount

Source: MEGA Medical professionals have warned of the dangers of Trump's alleged declining mental fitness.