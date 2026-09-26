Donald Trump Posts AI Trash-Bag Image Targeting Banned Media Outlets as Lawsuit Escalates

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President Donald Trump escalated his confrontation with three national news organizations by posting an AI-generated image depicting them as garbage outside the White House. Shared on Truth Social on Sunday, September 20, the image showed three black trash bags bearing the outlets’ branding near the executive mansion. It arrived after reporters from CNN, MS NOW and Politico were turned away from the White House and had their credentials deactivated or confiscated. By Monday, September 21, the three organizations had notified the administration that they were filing a joint lawsuit challenging the ban.

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An AI Taunt Outside the White House

Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL The post followed the White House ban on reporters from the three news organizations.

Trump announced Friday, September 18, that the outlets would no longer be admitted because he accused them of publishing “fiction or lies” about his administration. Security enforced the decision Saturday when CNN reporter Betsy Klein, MS NOW reporter Akayla Gardner and Politico reporter Cheyenne Haslett attempted to enter the grounds. The president offered no specific report that prompted the ban, describing his objection instead as “cumulative stories over the last few years.” Trump also suggested that additional organizations could lose access. When asked which ones, he cited The New York Times and The Washington Post as “fake news,” although he had not announced bans against either.

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The Outlets Take the Fight to Court

Source: MEGA The outlets filed a joint lawsuit challenging the administration’s decision to revoke press access.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico said they were suing to defend their First Amendment rights and the principle that the government cannot determine what news organizations publish. “Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists’ credentials because it objected to our reporting,” they said in a joint statement. “Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public’s right to independent journalism free from government interference.” CNN called the exclusion “an illegal assault” on its constitutional rights. MS NOW pledged to take “any and all steps necessary” to defend independent journalism, while Politico said it would “vigorously defend” its reporters.

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Trump Denies Attacking the Free Press

Source: MEGA Donald Trump defended the restrictions by accusing the media organizations of spreading fake news.

“The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish,” Trump responded on Truth Social. “It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America.” He called the targeted coverage “corrupt, purposeful, pervasive, fully coordinated, and totally out of control,” adding that it represented “a threat to our National Security.”

Source: MEGA The White House media dispute raised concerns about the treatment of independent news outlets.