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Psychologist Says Donald Trump's Odd Jaw Movement at Tennessee Rally Suggests 'Almost Manic' Behavior

Dr. G and Donald Trump
Source: DR G EXPLAINS / YOUTUBE

Dr. G pointed to Trump's odd jaw twitch.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

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A clinical psychologist raised concerns about President Donald Trump's odd behavior at a Tennessee rally in mid-October, saying he displayed physical signs that are consistent with someone who is on stimulants.

Dr. John Paul Garrison, known on YouTube as “Dr. G,” analyzed Trump's speech in a recent video and paid attention to the president's curious jaw twitch, suggesting it may be a side effect of an undisclosed stimulant.

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Source: DR. G EXPLAINS / YOUTUBE

Dr. G analyzed Trump's body language at a rally.

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Dr. G Says Trump's Behavior Suggests Stimulants

Photo of Dr. G analyzed Trump's jaw movements.
Source: MEGA

Dr. G analyzed Trump's odd jaw movements.

Dr. G noted that as Trump discussed renaming Lake Ontario to "Lake America," his jaw would shift sideways.

“Sometimes we see that when people are either on stimulant medication or taking stimulants of some kind,” Garrison explained. He also suggested the twitch could have a neurological cause related to impaired motor skills.

The doctor said Trump was displaying "almost manic behavior," saying rallies like the Clarksville one show Trump when he's “more emotionally dysregulated.”

The White House has never disclosed that Trump is taking stimulants and has gone to great lengths to insist his brain and neurological function are pristine — though that point has been highly doubted by the president's critics.

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Garrison Analyzes Controversial Trump Clip

Photo of Trump said his supporters would clap at 'stupidest things.'
Source: MEGA

Trump said his supporters would clap at the 'stupidest things.'

Elsewhere in his video, Dr. G pointed to a segment in which Trump turned toward the crowd and openly mocked his fans, saying, “When you stand up here, it’s just like the love. I could say the stupidest things and you clap. You know, I love you so. That’s true.”

Garrison said of the much-discussed clip, "You notice how at the end he said it’s true because he’s emphasizing the fact there is unconditional loyalty no matter what he says. Not surprisingly, he goes on to say that he doesn’t say stupid things, but what this does is this is using authority and dominance, and framing it as humor.”

Garrison stressed that his assessment of Trump “is not a psychological evaluation of any kind” and only reflected his opinions as a viewer with a medical background.

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Trump's Mental Health Has Long Been Called Into Question

Photo of Trump's mental acuity has long been called into question.
Source: MEGA

Trump's mental acuity has long been called into question.

Trump's mental health has been a point of consistent criticism and alarm throughout his second term, as doctors have consistently claimed the president is displaying signs of psychological problems.

Doctors have alleged that Trump is exhibiting signs of dementia, cognitive decline, reversion to a "childlike mental state," and personality crises, to name a few.

Americans Believe Trump Is Growing 'More Erratic'

Photo of Trump's team insists he is still sharp.
Source: MEGA

Trump's team insisted he is still sharp.

Most Americans are unconvinced.

In February, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 61 percent of Americans believe Trump has grown more "erratic with age."

The White House's stock response to such concerns is to insist upon the president's "sharpness, unmatched energy and relentless work ethic," particularly in comparison to his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Trump, who infamously called his Democratic rival "Sleepy Joe Biden," appears to sometimes fall asleep during public appearances.

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