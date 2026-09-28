Donald Trump Caught on Hot Mic Saying 'I’d Like to Go Home' During Presidents Cup Trophy Ceremony

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President Donald Trump was caught on a hot mic saying "I’d like to go home" during the U.S. team’s trophy ceremony at the Presidents Cup golf tournament on Sunday, September 27. The 80-year-old honorary chairman attended the final round of the golf tournament at the Medinah Country Club outside Chicago, Ill., where the American team staged a historic comeback to defeat the International team. After posing with the trophy, Trump shook hands with U.S. team captain Brandt Snedeker and told him, "You're going to go down in history.”

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Donald Trump Wanted to Leave the Presidents Cup Golf Tournament

Source: MEGA Donald Trump muttered, 'I'd like to go home,' amid a trophy ceremony.

Immediately after turning away from the group, the POTUS threw up his hands and muttered, “I’d like to go home.” Moments later, the players around him walked away as a song by anti-Trump singer Pink began playing over the loudspeakers, drowning out the rest. The tournament visit ended a busy weekend of sporting events for the president, who had been loudly booed the previous day while attending a college football game in Knoxville, Tenn.

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Source: MEGA The president's speech at the event was just 30 seconds.

Earlier on Sunday at Medinah, Trump gave a brief 30-second introductory speech where he joked that he lacked the "courage" to give a long address because people just wanted to watch golf. He also took a swipe at the "fake news media" regarding how his reception would be covered. The president’s health has drawn intense public scrutiny coupled with conflicting claims regarding physical and cognitive signs of aging, with the White House maintaining he is in excellent health. However, critics and medical experts point to visible symptoms and fatigue.

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Concerns About Donald Trump's Health

Source: MEGA Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed both think Donald Trump isn't fit for office.

Viral footage captured by journalists ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival at the White House showed Trump veering sharply to the side and struggling to walk in a straight line along the red carpet. Critics cited this clip as a sign of potential physical instability. However, some online observers noted it may have simply been a maneuver to make physical space for the incoming Chinese delegation. Meanwhile, a group of 36 medical professionals, including neurologists and psychiatrists, signed an open letter submitted to the Congressional Record by Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed.

Source: MEGA A letter signed by numerous doctors called for Donald Trump to be removed from office, citing a 'marked deterioration in cognitive functioning.'