Donald Trump's Primetime Speech Becomes a Network TV Flashpoint After ABC and NBC Snub Live Airing

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President Donald Trump’s primetime speech focused on alleged election fraud became a media story before it was even over. ABC and NBC did not broadcast the July 16 address live, though both carried it on streaming platforms. CBS joined the speech late, aired part of it, then cut away about five minutes before Trump finished. CNN did not carry it live, Fox News did, and MS Now aired portions of the remarks.

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Source: UNSPLASH ABC and NBC declined to air the president’s address live on broadcast television.

The speech turned into a debate over live coverage, fact-checking and whether networks should give Trump uninterrupted airtime when he is making disputed claims.

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CBS Explains Its Call

Source: CBS News/YOUTUBE CBS aired part of the speech before cutting away for fact-checking.

“Much of what the President has said on [U.S. election security] has been false,” CBS anchor Dokoupil said before the network picked up the speech. “There is an argument that it’s irresponsible to air the president’s speech tonight,” he continued. “But this speech will be made. It will be news. And it’s our job to cover the news.” CBS cut away shortly after Trump called for ABC and NBC to lose their licenses for not airing the speech. Dokoupil then began fact-checking Trump’s claims about Chinese interference in the 2020 election.

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Donald Trump Turns on the Networks

Source: MEGA Donald Trump criticized major networks for refusing to carry his remarks.

Trump accused ABC and NBC of avoiding the address because they did not “like” the subject. “They knew what it was about because of the fact that they don’t like the topic because they know how corrupt our system is, and they don’t want to reveal it,” Trump claimed. He also alleged the outlets were “part of a plot,” adding, “fraud like this should mean a revocation of their licenses.” “When any president gives an address, it is de facto newsworthy,” said forensic psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman. “Any network that did not air his address, did it out of pure Trump Derangement Syndrome, despite whatever allegedly noble excuses they gave.”

Airing Vs. Context

Source: MEGA Experts weighed transparency against the need for editorial context.