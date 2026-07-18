RFK Jr. Goes Off on Mark Ruffalo for Having 'Trump Derangement Syndrome': 'He's Very Mad at Me' 

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RFK JR: “I was texting with Mark Ruffalo the other day. He's very mad at me … He's got really bad Trump Derangement Syndrome.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/M0ukaqbHIX — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 18, 2026 Source: @TheChiefNerd)/X RFK Jr. said Mark Ruffalo is 'mad' at him.

Kennedy Jr. claimed Ruffalo suffers with “Trump Derangement Syndrome” — a term used to describe extreme reactions to the POTUS' policies and personality. "I was texting with Mark Ruffalo the other day. He's very mad at me … He's got really bad Trump Derangement Syndrome," he went on.

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'You're Working for the Stupidest Man in America'

Source: @TheChiefNerd)/X RFK Jr. said he once thought Donald Trump was 'stupid.'

The politician recalled the Oscar nominee texting him: “You’re working for the stupidest man in America.” “Now you can say a lot about Trump — and a lot of Democrats believe he’s stupid — and I actually at one point believed that,” Kennedy Jr. said on the podcast. “I believed he’s very superficial; he probably hasn’t read a book. Now that I know him, he has like an encyclopedic mind.”

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Praised Donald Trump's 'Encyclopedic Mind'

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Source: MEGA RFK Jr. claimed Donald Trump knows a lot about music and theater.

He then praised Trump, 80, adding: “He knows everything about music, about theater, and about sports. He knows everything about Wall Street, who made their money, how they made the money, what the deals look like." Ruffalo has opposed Trump on more than one occasion, telling reporters on the Golden Globes' red carpet back in January the president is the “worst human being" alive.

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Mark Ruffalo Trolled Donald Trump in the Past

Source: MEGA Mark Ruffalo is not the biggest fan of Donald Trump.

As part of his outfit for the glitzy Tinseltown event, he donned a "Be Good" pin in honor of Renée Nicole Good, a mother who was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on January 7. The Spotlight actor also criticized VP J.D. Vance for supporting Trump while chatting with members of the media before the awards show. "We have a vice president who is lying about what's happening," Ruffalo said. "We're in the middle of a war with Venezuela that we illegally invaded. [Trump] is telling the world that international law doesn't matter to him. The only thing that matters to him is his own morality." He also told USA Today earlier this year: “The only thing that matters to him is his own morality, but the guy is a convicted felon; a convicted rapist. He’s a pedophile.”

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Source: MEGA 'I think the world should consider my president as public enemy number one at this point,' Mark Ruffalo once said about Donald Trump.