Donald Trump Rips Into His Own Speechwriters for Their 'Stupid Speech' They Wrote for Rescheduled WHCD

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Donald Trump hosted his rescheduled White House Correspondents Dinner on July 24 — four months after alleged shooter Cole Tomas Allen fired gunshots during the party. The president, 80, couldn't help but trash his own speechwriters during his address at the glitzy event held at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington D.C.

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Donald Trump's Jokes During His Speech Fell Flat

Source: MEGA 'We need term limits in Congress," Donald Trump quipped during his speech.

Trump attempted to joke during his speech about term limits for older members of Congress, however, he was met with silence from the crowd. "All joking aside, I do think we need term limits in Congress. I think term limits are very important because I see what’s happening. I see what’s happening," the POTUS began.

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Source: MEGA Cole Tomas Allen was apprehended by Secret Service after he allegedly opened fire during the White House Correspondents Dinner.

"The other day, a senator I knew got a text, a great guy, from his wife, and she said, when you get home, I want to have you immediately come up the stairs and make love to me. And he said, I can’t do both," Trump rambled on. "You know what? You know? In other words, you can’t go up the stairs and make love." He then went on to bash his ghostwriters for the seemingly flat quips. "Does anybody get that one? I thought that was actually pretty good. That was actually the only thing I thought was good in this whole freaking stupid speech that they wrote," he ranted.

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Revealed the Address Would Be 'Unifying, Yet Vicious'

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt stated the POTUS' speech would be 'vicious.'

"That was the only good one. And that went down with not exactly great laughter. I think, you know. In other words, you can’t go up the stairs and make love too old. So we’re looking for term limits. Does anybody understand this stuff?" the businessman went on. Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt assured viewers on Friday that his speech would be “unifying, yet vicious.”

The White House Correspondents Dinner Initially Took Place on April 25

Source: MEGA Donald and Melania Trump at the White House Correspondents Dinner on April 25.