Mitch McConnell's Health Mystery: MAGA Senator Mike Lee Admits Lawmakers 'Know Nothing' About Senator's Condition Amid Death Fears

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Questions surrounding Senator Mitch McConnell's health are intensifying after MAGA Senator Mike Lee admitted that even members of Congress have not been informed about the 84-year-old Republican's condition. McConnell was hospitalized on June 14 after being found unconscious at his Washington, D.C., home and required CPR.

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Mike Lee Says Senators Are 'in the Dark'

Source: mega Mike Lee said many lawmakers have not been told anything about Mitch McConnell's condition.

The latest round of speculation erupted after MAGA social media personality Mila Joy questioned why other Republican senators have remained largely silent about McConnell's condition. "Because they are ALL in on it together. That's why," Joy wrote on X. Lee pushed back on that suggestion, replying: "Many of us aren't speaking about Mitch McConnell's condition because we know nothing about his condition."

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Mike Lee's Comments Contradict John Thune

Source: mega The Utah senator's remarks appeared to conflict with Senate Majority Leader John Thune's earlier claim that Mitch McConnell 'sounded good.'

Lee's assessment appeared to contradict remarks Senate Majority Leader John Thune made shortly after McConnell was hospitalized. On June 15, Thune told reporters he had spoken with the longtime senator. "He wants to be back, but I'll defer to his staff on when," Thune said, adding McConnell "sounded good."

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MAGA Figures Demand Answers

Source: mega Several MAGA figures have questioned the lack of updates, with some calling on Mitch McConnell's office to release proof of his condition.

Despite Lee's comments, several prominent MAGA personalities have continued to question the lack of public updates from McConnell's office. Far-right activist Laura Loomer has claimed, without providing evidence, that unnamed sources told her McConnell is "officially brain dead" and will not return to the Senate. Independent journalist Desirée Townsend, who previously obtained EMS dispatch audio related to McConnell's medical emergency, has also cited unnamed sources while making similar claims. Meanwhile, conservative commentator Catturd called on McConnell's team to release a video from the hospital, while Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle argued the senator's office should provide proof of his condition.

McConnell's Office Stays Silent

Source: mega Mitch McConnell's staff has repeatedly said that the Kentucky senator 'appreciates the outpouring of support.'