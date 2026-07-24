Politics Melania Trump Snubs Husband Donald as She Sits Out of Rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner After Shooting Source: MEGA Melania Trump will be a no-show at the White House Correspondents' dinner, rescheduled after an attempt on Donald Trump's life. Lesley Abravanel July 24 2026, Published 12:26 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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First Lady Melania Trump will not attend the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner taking place on Friday, July 24. A White House spokesperson confirmed that her absence is due to prior commitments and scheduling conflicts. However, it comes amid reports that the FLOTUS is increasingly distancing herself from her husband and D.C. The decision comes amid heightened tensions, as the original April 25 dinner was abruptly halted and evacuated when an armed suspect attempted to storm the venue in an assassination attempt against President Donald Trump.

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Source: MEGA Melania Trump is not attending the event.

Cole Tomas Allen remains in federal custody following his plea of not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate the POTUS and assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon. A federal status hearing is scheduled for August 20, where a definitive trial date is expected to be set. Reports from the initial April incident indicated that Melania, who blamed late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for the shooting after he made unrelated jokes about her before the incident, was highly vocal during senior-level discussions, advocating to entirely cancel or permanently postpone the dinner following the security breach rather than attempting a redo.

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Source: MEGA Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are also skipping the rescheduled event.

The Secret Service has implemented a massive, tighter security infrastructure for the rescheduled event. The program will feature the presentation of the President's Award for Exceptional Service to honor the Washington Hilton staff and the Secret Service officer who ran toward danger during the initial attack. Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are also skipping the rescheduled event due to prior commitments, despite having attended the initial event in April.

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Source: MEGA The gala is a 'do-over' after the shooting earlier this year.

Organizers moved the "do-over" gala from its traditional home at the Washington Hilton to a downsized, more secure setup at the Waldorf Astoria — located in the historic Old Post Office building, which was previously operated as the Trump International Hotel until The Trump Organization sold its lease rights for $375 million in May 2022 — to allow law enforcement to limit access points tightly. Donald will still deliver remarks, accompanied by a heavy Cabinet presence, including FBI Director Kash Patel and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Leading up to the original April dinner, the POTUS had planned a "nasty" speech targeting specific media publications. However, following the shooting, he indicated he may pivot to a more unifying or "boring" tone, though he recently teased on Truth Social that viewers will "soon find out" if he keeps his sharp remarks.

Source: MEGA It's unclear what the president will say.