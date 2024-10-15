'He's a Complete Mess': Donald Trump Slammed for 'Rambling and Slurring' During Disastrous Chicago Event — Watch
Donald Trump shocked the crowd when he acted like a child during the Economic Club of Chicago, hosted by Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait, on Tuesday, October 15.
"You are making all these promises. The latest ones is car loans. I was actually quite kind to you. I used 7 trillion. The estimate is 15 trillion," Micklethwait told the ex-president, 78, at the event. "The Wall Street Journal is hardly a communist organization. They criticized you for this too."
However, Trump wasn't happy with the host, firing back: "But we're going to grow. What does The Wall Street Journal know? They've been wrong about everything. So have you, by the way."
"You're trying to turn this into a debate," Micklethwait replied, to which Trump said, "You're wrong. You've been wrong all your life on this stuff."
Of course, people couldn't get over the fiery back-and-forth.
One person wrote, "Holy s--- this is an unmitigated disaster. Rambling, slurring, incoherent, low-energy, gibberish. He’s a complete mess," while another said, "Donald Trump is tanking. This is hilarious!"
A third person added, "He should have stayed at the town hall and kept dancing. That would have been better for him than this."
As OK! previously reported, the night before, Trump stood on stage for roughly 39 minutes, which weirded people out.
One person wrote, "Standing on stage for 40 minutes saying absolutely nothing is actually appropriate for Trump..as those of us with a rational brain know he has nothing valid to say..on a positive note: almost 40 minutes without lying, maybe a record!" while another said, "so trump just stood around and swayed to his favorite campy tunes for 40 minutes?? in front of a room full of people??? for no apparent reason???"
A third person added, "After two audience members had medical emergencies, Trump stopped taking questions and swayed to music for 39 minutes."
However, Trump defended his dance moves.
"The Q and A was almost finished when people began fainting from the excitement and heat," he wrote on Tuesday, October 15. "We started playing music while we waited, and just kept it going. So different, but it ended up being a GREAT EVENING!"