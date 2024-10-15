Donald Trump shocked the crowd when he acted like a child during the Economic Club of Chicago, hosted by Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait, on Tuesday, October 15.

"You are making all these promises. The latest ones is car loans. I was actually quite kind to you. I used 7 trillion. The estimate is 15 trillion," Micklethwait told the ex-president, 78, at the event. "The Wall Street Journal is hardly a communist organization. They criticized you for this too."