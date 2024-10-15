or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

'He's a Complete Mess': Donald Trump Slammed for 'Rambling and Slurring' During Disastrous Chicago Event — Watch

donald trump flips out chicago
Source: mega

Donald Trump was slammed for 'rambling' and 'slurring' during a Chicago event on October 15.

By:

Oct. 15 2024, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump shocked the crowd when he acted like a child during the Economic Club of Chicago, hosted by Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait, on Tuesday, October 15.

"You are making all these promises. The latest ones is car loans. I was actually quite kind to you. I used 7 trillion. The estimate is 15 trillion," Micklethwait told the ex-president, 78, at the event. "The Wall Street Journal is hardly a communist organization. They criticized you for this too."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump flips out chicago
Source: mega

Donald Trump got angry at a October 15 event.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Trump wasn't happy with the host, firing back: "But we're going to grow. What does The Wall Street Journal know? They've been wrong about everything. So have you, by the way."

"You're trying to turn this into a debate," Micklethwait replied, to which Trump said, "You're wrong. You've been wrong all your life on this stuff."

Of course, people couldn't get over the fiery back-and-forth.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump flips out chicago
Source: mega

Donald Trump hurled insults at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

One person wrote, "Holy s--- this is an unmitigated disaster. Rambling, slurring, incoherent, low-energy, gibberish. He’s a complete mess," while another said, "Donald Trump is tanking. This is hilarious!"

A third person added, "He should have stayed at the town hall and kept dancing. That would have been better for him than this."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump flips out chicago
Source: mega

Donald Trump was accused of 'slurring' at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the night before, Trump stood on stage for roughly 39 minutes, which weirded people out.

One person wrote, "Standing on stage for 40 minutes saying absolutely nothing is actually appropriate for Trump..as those of us with a rational brain know he has nothing valid to say..on a positive note: almost 40 minutes without lying, maybe a record!" while another said, "so trump just stood around and swayed to his favorite campy tunes for 40 minutes?? in front of a room full of people??? for no apparent reason???"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump flips out chicago
Source: mega

The night before, Donald Trump stood on stage for nearly 40 minutes.

Article continues below advertisement

A third person added, "After two audience members had medical emergencies, Trump stopped taking questions and swayed to music for 39 minutes."

However, Trump defended his dance moves.

"The Q and A was almost finished when people began fainting from the excitement and heat," he wrote on Tuesday, October 15. "We started playing music while we waited, and just kept it going. So different, but it ended up being a GREAT EVENING!"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.