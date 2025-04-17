'You Should Be Ashamed': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Mocked for Falsely Claiming People With Autism Will Never Pay Taxes, Hold a Job or Go on a Date

"One of the things that I think that we need to move away from today is this ideology that…the autism prevalence increase, the relentless increases, are simply artifacts of better diagnoses, better recognition or changing diagnostic criteria," he said. "This epidemic denial has become a feature in mainstream media."

Kennedy is also facing backlash for the previously debunked claims he made about individuals with autism.

"Autism destroys families, and more importantly, it destroys our greatest resource, which is our children. These are children who should not be suffering like this," he stated. “These are kids who will never pay taxes. They'll never hold a job. They'll never play baseball. They'll never write a poem. They'll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted."

As part of the press conference, Kennedy also announced that HHS is preparing to launch new studies to "identify precisely what the environmental toxins are that are causing [autism]."