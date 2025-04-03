Donald Trump Called Out for Using 'Fraudulent Data' and Misinformation to Justify Widespread Tariffs on Foreign Goods

Several Republican senators and House lawmakers joined Trump at the White House on Wednesday for his speech, and many of them cheered the new tariffs — however, others have already expressed concern.

"These tariffs restore fair and reciprocal trade and level the playing field for American workers and innovators," House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) wrote on social media after attending the White House ceremony. "The President understands that FREE trade ONLY works when it’s FAIR!"

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared: "46% tariffs on Vietnam and 26% tariffs on India are BIG WINS for Alabama’s producers."

"It’s kind of a high-risk bet he’s making on the economy," Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) told reporters.

He added that he thought some of the president's own advisers had concerns about the strategy — but he acknowledged that Trump’s bet might pay off.

"He may be right," Ron said. "I don’t know. Trade’s complicated. I can’t game this one out."