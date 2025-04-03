or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump
Politics

Donald Trump Called Out for Using 'Fraudulent Data' and Misinformation to Justify Widespread Tariffs on Foreign Goods

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump announced tariffs on several countries around the world.

By:

April 3 2025, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on all imports into the U.S. on Wednesday, April 2.

The administration is starting with a baseline tariff of 10 percent on all foreign goods, with higher tariffs targeted at specific countries. However, several sources have pointed out how Trump cited fake numbers to justify his ongoing trade war.

donald trump fake numbers misinformation justify widespread tariffs
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump held a press event to celebrate 'Liberation Day' at the White House.

During a nearly hour-long event at the Rose Garden, President Trump presented a list of countries along with purported tariffs they were charging the U.S.

According to various reports, the information cited was based on "utterly fraudulent data." The presentation included terms like "Tariffs Charged to the U.S.A." and "U.S.A. Discounted Reciprocal Tariffs," which raised questions about the accuracy of the information provided.

donald trump fake numbers misinformation justify widespread tariffs
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump cited 'fake numbers' during his speech.

Contrary to the administration's claims, tariffs are paid by businesses importing goods, not by the exporting country. As a result, these costs are often passed on to consumers through higher prices, essentially acting as a tax.

The administration's calculations regarding tariffs levied by other countries on U.S. goods have been called into question by various media and financial outlets. For instance, the claim of a 67 percent tariff by China or a 90 percent tariff by Vietnam was found to lack credibility.

Even countries like the U.K., which had a trade surplus with the U.S., was accused of imposing tariffs on American goods.

Donald Trump

donald trump fake numbers misinformation justify widespread tariffs
Source: MEGA

Several Republicans support Donald Trump's trade war.

Several Republican senators and House lawmakers joined Trump at the White House on Wednesday for his speech, and many of them cheered the new tariffs — however, others have already expressed concern.

"These tariffs restore fair and reciprocal trade and level the playing field for American workers and innovators," House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) wrote on social media after attending the White House ceremony. "The President understands that FREE trade ONLY works when it’s FAIR!"

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared: "46% tariffs on Vietnam and 26% tariffs on India are BIG WINS for Alabama’s producers."

"It’s kind of a high-risk bet he’s making on the economy," Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) told reporters.

He added that he thought some of the president's own advisers had concerns about the strategy — but he acknowledged that Trump’s bet might pay off.

"He may be right," Ron said. "I don’t know. Trade’s complicated. I can’t game this one out."

donald trump fake numbers misinformation justify widespread tariffs
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was called out for citing 'fraudulent information.'

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) voted with Democrats to invalidate a national emergency that the commander-in-chief declared in February, allowing him to impose a 25 percent tariff on Canadian goods.

"Make no mistake: Goods made in America will be more expensive to manufacture and, ultimately, for consumers to purchase, with higher broad-based tariffs," Mitch said in a statement after the Senate vote.

