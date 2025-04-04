Donald Trump 'Doesn't Give a F---' Following His Controversial Tariff Announcement, White House Official Claims: 'Going to Do What He Wants'

On Wednesday, April 2, the president revealed his Trade War plans and a slate of tariffs on imports from several countries and territories across the country.

He claimed the massive shift in economic strategy will result in better trade deals down the line and a boost in manufacturing for the United States.

"He’s at the peak of just not giving a f--- anymore," a White House official familiar with Trump’s thinking revealed. "Bad news stories? Doesn’t give a f---. He’s going to do what he’s going to do. He’s going to do what he promised to do on the campaign trail."

"In the first term everyone thought they were president," the senior White House official continued, revealing how there is far less infighting during the GOP leader's second term.