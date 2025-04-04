or
Donald Trump 'Doesn't Give a F---' Following His Controversial Tariff Announcement, White House Official Claims: 'Going to Do What He Wants'

Donald Trump reportedly doesn't care about the backlash to his tariff plan.

April 4 2025, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

White House insiders have revealed that President Donald Trump has reached his "peak of not giving a f---" after he announced his massive tariff plan earlier this week.

Donald Trump faced a massive backlash after his 'Liberation Day' speech..

On Wednesday, April 2, the president revealed his Trade War plans and a slate of tariffs on imports from several countries and territories across the country.

He claimed the massive shift in economic strategy will result in better trade deals down the line and a boost in manufacturing for the United States.

"He’s at the peak of just not giving a f--- anymore," a White House official familiar with Trump’s thinking revealed. "Bad news stories? Doesn’t give a f---. He’s going to do what he’s going to do. He’s going to do what he promised to do on the campaign trail."

"In the first term everyone thought they were president," the senior White House official continued, revealing how there is far less infighting during the GOP leader's second term.

Donald Trump issued tariffs on dozens of countries and territories.

According to a recent report, despite strategizing on tariff policy up to just three hours before the president’s official announcement in the Rose Garden, there was reportedly very little disagreement from the rest of the administration, with the New York billionaire making the final decisions himself.

"In their recruiting process, they made sure it would only be people who were totally Trumpers, because in the first administration, there was a lot of trouble with people quitting, writing bad books, things like that," said Wilbur Ross, who served as commerce secretary during Trump’s first term. "The people now have been confirmed as true Trumpers."

Trump seems to believe that a more loyal White House team is ultimately a more effective one.

Donald Trump has surrounded himself with 'Yes Men.'

The announcement of these tariffs comes as part of a broader plan revealed by President Trump on what he called "Liberation Day."

His plan includes a universal 10 percent tariff on all imports from countries and higher tariffs on several other nations.

The administration aims to address the $1.2 trillion trade imbalance recorded last year. However, several reports have surfaced calling into question the numbers the president and his administration have provided to justify the tariffs.

The stock market has crashed since Donald Trump made his announcement.

As OK! previously reported, the information cited during Trump's speech was based on "utterly fraudulent data." The presentation included terms like "Tariffs Charged to the U.S.A." and "U.S.A. Discounted Reciprocal Tariffs," which raised questions about the accuracy of the information provided.

Contrary to the administration's claims, tariffs are paid by businesses importing goods, not by the exporting country. As a result, these costs are often passed on to consumers through higher prices, essentially acting as a tax.

This has led to the instability in the stock market since the president's announcement. The Dow Jones is seeing its worst dip since the COVID crash in 2020, dropping over 2,000 points in less than two days.

