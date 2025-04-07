Donald Trump Slams Reporter Investigating His Tariffs Policy: 'She Asks Too Many Questions'
President Donald Trump slammed a reporter for questioning his tariff policy, which is sinking the stock market and causing controversy around the entire world.
When speaking from Air Force Once, Bloomberg’s Annmarie Hordern asked Trump if there was “pain in the market at some point you’re unwilling to tolerate?”
“I mean, I think it’s… I don’t want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something and we have such a horrible, we have been treated so badly, by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen,” Trump responded.
After taking questions from other reporters, Hordern tried to bring up the tariffs again, which Trump did not take kindly to. “Who you with?” Trump asked before dismissing her interrogation. “Another question please. She asks too many questions."
Trump addressed the tariffs at another point during his appearance, claiming leaders in Europe and Asia are “dying to make a deal” with him, as he’d spoken to them regarding tariffs he planned to impose.
“What’s going to happen to the markets I can’t tell you,” Trump noted. “But our country is much stronger.”
He also stated he would be unwilling to make a deal with Beijing until the problem of a trade deficit with China is solved.
As OK! reported on April 4, insiders claim Trump has reached his "peak of not giving a f---" after announcing his tariff plan.
- Donald Trump Accused of 'Destroying the Country' and 'Ruining Lives' for 'His Own Ego' as He Boasts About 'Liberation Day' in America
- Donald Trump Ridiculed for Wearing Too Much Makeup During 'Liberation Day' Speech: 'Countries Should Retaliate With Tariffs on Bronzer'
- 'Tariffs Are Taxes': CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Challenges Donald Trump's Economic Plan as Stock Market Continues to Crash and Burn
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On Wednesday, April 2, the president revealed his Trade War plans and a slate of tariffs on imports from several countries and territories across the country.
"He’s at the peak of just not giving a f--- anymore," a White House official shared. "Bad news stories? Doesn’t give a f---. He’s going to do what he’s going to do. He’s going to do what he promised to do on the campaign trail."
"In the first term everyone thought they were president," they elaborated.
A recent report noted that even though there was still strategizing regarding the tariff policy three hours before it was announced, there was very little disagreement from the rest of the administration.
Wilbur Ross, who served as commerce secretary during Trump’s first term, noted, “In their recruiting process, they made sure it would only be people who were totally Trumpers, because in the first administration, there was a lot of trouble with people quitting, writing bad books, things like that. The people now have been confirmed as true Trumpers."
Trump’s plan — dubbed “Liberation Day” — includes a universal 10 percent tariff on all imports from countries and higher tariffs on several other nations.