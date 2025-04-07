Donald Trump Slams Reporter Investigating His Tariffs Policy: 'She Asks Too Many Questions'

President Donald Trump slammed a reporter for questioning his tariff policy, which is sinking the stock market and causing controversy around the entire world.

When speaking from Air Force Once, Bloomberg’s Annmarie Hordern asked Trump if there was “pain in the market at some point you’re unwilling to tolerate?”

“I mean, I think it’s… I don’t want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something and we have such a horrible, we have been treated so badly, by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen,” Trump responded.

After taking questions from other reporters, Hordern tried to bring up the tariffs again, which Trump did not take kindly to. “Who you with?” Trump asked before dismissing her interrogation. “Another question please. She asks too many questions."