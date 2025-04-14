or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Says He's 'So Honored' to Be Suing '60 Minutes' in Shocking Late-Night Rant: 'They Should Lose Their License!'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he's 'so honored' to be suing '60 Minutes' in a shocking late-night rant.

By:

April 14 2025, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump unleashed on 60 Minutes in a new rant on Truth Social amid his $20 billion lawsuit against them over their pre-election interview with Kamala Harris.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said '60 Minutes' mentions his name 'almost every week.'

Article continues below advertisement

On April 13, Trump went off about the program’s interview with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and their discussion of Trump’s interest in acquiring Greenland.

“Almost every week, 60 Minutes, which is being sued for Billions of Dollars for the fraud they committed in the 2024 Presidential Election with their Interview of Failed Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, mentions the name ‘TRUMP’ in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this Weekend’s ‘BROADCAST’ tops them all,” he shared.

He noted 60 Minutes did “not one, but TWO major stories” on him, one of which involved the war in Ukraine, which would have “never happened if the 2020 Election had not been RIGGED.”

“The other story was having to do with Greenland, casting our Country, as led by me, falsely, inaccurately, and fraudulently,” he continued. “I am so honored to be suing 60 Minutes, CBS Fake News, and Paramount, over their fraudulent, beyond recognition, reporting. They did everything possible to illegally elect Kamala, including completely and corruptly changing major answers to Interview questions, but it just didn’t work for them.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called the war in Ukraine 'Biden's war.'

Article continues below advertisement

Trump added they are not a “news show,” but rather a “dishonest Political Operative simply disguised as ‘News,’ and must be responsible for what they have done, and are doing.”

“They should lose their license!” he concluded. “Hopefully, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as headed by its Highly Respected Chairman, Brendan Carr, will impose the maximum fines and punishment, which is substantial, for their unlawful and illegal behavior. CBS is out of control, at levels never seen before, and they should pay a big price for this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

After watching the program, Trump called it a “FAKE News Show” that is “scandalously responsible for REMOVING a terrible and incompetently delivered answer, by failed Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, to an interview on 60 Minutes, just prior to Election Day, and putting in its place a completely different answer to a completely different question, in order to make Kamala look ‘coherent.’”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump still stands by the 2020 election being 'rigged.'

Article continues below advertisement

“Now tonight, with two separate but highly inaccurate stories about ‘TRUMP,’ they’re at it again,” he added. “The people at CBS Fake News just don’t get it!”

On April 14, Trump returned to Truth Social to address the war in Ukraine, calling it “Biden’s war.”

“I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening,” he shared. “President Putin, and everyone else, respected your President! I HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS WAR, BUT AM WORKING DILIGENTLY TO GET THE DEATH AND DESTRUCTION TO STOP.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump went on another late-night rant on Truth Social.

Trump reiterated the 2020 election was “RIGGED."

“President Zelenskyy and Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin,” he added. “There were so many ways of preventing it from ever starting. But that is the past. Now we have to get it to STOP, AND FAST. SO SAD!”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.