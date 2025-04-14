Donald Trump Says He's 'So Honored' to Be Suing '60 Minutes' in Shocking Late-Night Rant: 'They Should Lose Their License!'

On April 13, Trump went off about the program’s interview with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and their discussion of Trump’s interest in acquiring Greenland.

“Almost every week, 60 Minutes, which is being sued for Billions of Dollars for the fraud they committed in the 2024 Presidential Election with their Interview of Failed Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, mentions the name ‘TRUMP’ in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this Weekend’s ‘BROADCAST’ tops them all,” he shared.

He noted 60 Minutes did “not one, but TWO major stories” on him, one of which involved the war in Ukraine, which would have “never happened if the 2020 Election had not been RIGGED.”

“The other story was having to do with Greenland, casting our Country, as led by me, falsely, inaccurately, and fraudulently,” he continued. “I am so honored to be suing 60 Minutes, CBS Fake News, and Paramount, over their fraudulent, beyond recognition, reporting. They did everything possible to illegally elect Kamala, including completely and corruptly changing major answers to Interview questions, but it just didn’t work for them.”