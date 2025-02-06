Donald Trump Rants Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' Interview Was 'Election Changing' — Even Though He Won

On Wednesday, February 5, CBS released the full unedited video and transcript of the controversial interview to assure the public "the 60 Minutes broadcast was not doctored or deceitful."

"Journalists regularly edit interviews — for time, space or clarity," their statement noted. "In making these edits, 60 Minutes is always guided by the truth and what we believe will be most informative to the viewing public — all while working within the constraints of broadcast television."