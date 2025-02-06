or
Donald Trump Rants Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' Interview Was 'Election Changing' — Even Though He Won

Split photos of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump claimed CBS was involved in 'election interference.'

By:

Feb. 6 2025, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump accused CBS of interfering with the 2024 presidential election by editing an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris — despite still winning the race by a fairly large margin.

Harris earned 226 electoral votes, while Trump received 312.

donald trump kamala harris minutes interview election changing
Source: @realdonaldtrump/truthsocial

Donald Trump suggested CBS should lose its license.

On Wednesday, February 5, CBS released the full unedited video and transcript of the controversial interview to assure the public "the 60 Minutes broadcast was not doctored or deceitful."

"Journalists regularly edit interviews — for time, space or clarity," their statement noted. "In making these edits, 60 Minutes is always guided by the truth and what we believe will be most informative to the viewing public — all while working within the constraints of broadcast television."

donald trump kamala harris minutes interview election changing
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump said '60 Minutes' and CBS 'defrauded the public' with the interview.

However, President Trump, 78, took to Truth Social to claim CBS and 60 Minutes "defrauded the public" and "100 percent removed" Harris' "horrible, election changing answers to questions."

He further alleged the network replaced her responses "with completely different, and far better, answers" taken from other portions of the interview.

donald trump kamala harris minutes interview election changing
Source: MEGA

CBS released the unedited footage of the interview a few months after President Trump's complaints.

"This was Election changing 'stuff,' Election Interference and, quite simply, Election Fraud at a level never seen before," he continued. "CBS should lose its license, and the cheaters at 60 Minutes should all be thrown out, and this disreputable 'NEWS' show should be immediately terminated."

"With the new Democrat scandal that just arose with respect to USAID illegally paying large sums of money to Politico and other media outlets, the question must me asked, was CBS paid for committing this FRAUD??? Many other questions to come! This will go down as the biggest Broadcasting SCANDAL in History!!!" he concluded.

donald trump kamala harris minutes interview election changing
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump won the 2024 election against Vice President Kamala Harris.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr recently told Fox News Digital that CBS' "conduct" surrounding the interview was "hard to explain.

"On the one hand, CBS immediately released the unredacted transcript of a recent interview with Vice President Vance. Yet for months they refused to release the one with Vice President Harris," he said. "The FCC has now opened up a proceeding and is seeking public comment on the News Distortion complaint. Transparency here is important. The FCC’s review will continue, and we look forward to the public’s feedback."

