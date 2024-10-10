Donald Trump Wildly Claims Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' Interview Will Be the 'Biggest Scandal in Broadcast History'
Donald Trump accused CBS of being a "threat to democracy" and dubbed Kamala Harris' 60 Minutes interview a "scandal" in a series of bizarre rants shared to his Truth Social platform on Thursday, October 10.
"60 Minutes is a major part of the News Organization of CBS, which has just created the Greatest Fraud in Broadcast History," he wrote in one of the posts. "CBS should lose its license, and it should be bid out to the Highest Bidder, as should all other Broadcast Licenses, because they are just as corrupt as CBS — and maybe even WORSE!"
Another social media update declared, "This will go down as the single biggest scandal in broadcast history…"
"Like the Democrat Party, THEY ARE A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!" he added in a third post.
In another follow-up post, he alleged the news network purposefully edits his answers to make him sound unintelligent.
"CBS and 60 Minutes, working with the Democrats, probably did the same thing with the Crooked Joe Biden interviews as they did for Kamala — Changed his answers so that he looked intelligent, which he is not," he said. "With me they probably edit my answers to make me look as bad as possible. I have always felt that, but now, with the Kamala Scandal, the worst and most blatant in the history of broadcasting, we have the PROOF that 60 Minutes, and CBS, play DIRTY. Real Creeps!"
Following his controversial comments, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel realeased a statement which read: "While repeated attacks against broadcast stations by the former President may now be familiar, these threats against free speech are serious and should not be ignored. As I’ve said before, the First Amendment is a cornerstone of our democracy. The FCC does not and will not revoke licenses for broadcast stations simply because a political candidate disagrees with or dislikes content or coverage."
This comes days after Trump suggested the Monday, October 7, interview was the "worst" ever seen.
"She literally had no idea what she was talking about," he penned on Tuesday. "It was an embarrassment to our Country that a Major Party Candidate would be so completely inept."
As OK! previously reported, CBS initially asked both Trump and Harris to do separate interviews for their "election special," promising them each 30 minutes of the hour-long episode of the show.
A source spilled earlier this month that Trump had accepted the invitation first, but abruptly canceled his appearance on October 1. Rumors swirled that the former president refused to appear on the news program after he learned he would be fact-checked during the interview, similarly to how his false statements had been corrected in real time at the September 10 presidential debate.