Donald Trump Supporter Savannah Chrisley Says She 'Lost a Lot of Friends' Due to Politics

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Donald Trump supporter Savannah Chrisley says her political views have led to her losing friends and discusses how it can influence relationships. The Chrisley Knows Best alum discussed the topic during the October 13 episode of her Unlocked podcast, talking to her friend and content creator Brant Lyons, who is not a MAGA supporter.

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Savannah Chrisley Asks Her Friend Why He Hasn’t Abandoned Her

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley attended a Charlie Kirk memorial.

During the conversation on her podcast, Chrisley confessed, "I've lost a lot of friends in the midst of politics." She then asked Brant about why he chooses to maintain a relationship with her: "How, you being gay, how could you possibly be friends with someone like me?" Her comment suggests that she believes an LGBTQ person would be offended by someone being supportive of Trump, possibly due to his proposed measures rolling back federal protections for LGBTQ+ individuals. However, she did not specify her reason for wondering if it would affect their friendship Lyons dismissed the notion that her political stance would affect their friendship and argued that people should show one another love and avoid defining their friends by who they support.

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Brant Lyons Says Friendship Comes First

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley spoke at the RNC convention in support of Donald Trump.

Lyons explained that he does not judge someone solely by their political affiliation. What matters more to him is how that person treats him and whether they are a good friend. Chrisley praised his outlook on friendship, saying, "He has a good outlook on it," and added that someone's political alignment doesn't necessarily describe who they are "across the board." In the podcast, Lyons opened up about his upbringing in Alabama, his career, and their friendship. Lyons, who creates content for Chrisley, also discussed what it was like growing up in the South as a gay man.

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Her Trump Support Has Cost Her Before

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's polarity has caused Savannah Chrisley work opportunities.

Chrisley said in the past that her support for Trump has also affected her personal life. In a February 2025 interview with People, she revealed she had lost business opportunities after speaking openly about her conservative beliefs. The reality star endorsed Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention, where she also brought attention to the prosecution of her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley. She has continued defending the president against critics. During a February 2026 appearance on The View, Savannah had a back-and-forth with co-host Sunny Hostin over whether Trump is racist, in which she referenced a Black friend of hers who was aided by the president.

Donald Trump's Pardon Changed Her Family's Lives

Source: MEGA Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by Trump.