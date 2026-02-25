The View's Sunny Hostin Defends MAGA Guest Host Savannah Chrisley Against Fans: 'Takes a Lot of Courage and Bravery' 

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent episode of the "Behind the Table" podcast, The View panelist Sunny Hostin defended pro-Trump guest host Savannah Chrisley against backlash from "outraged" fans, stating that joining the show with so many opposing voices "takes a lot of courage and bravery.” Hostin argued that The View— currently under investigation by the Federal Communications Commission over possible violations of the “equal time” rule, which requires broadcast stations to provide comparable airtime to competing political candidates — is designed for such interactions, noting, "You have to be able to sit with people that, you know, voted for him three times and support him.” The Emmy Award-winning legal journalist, lawyer and TV host expressed that few 28-year-old women could handle the pressure of the table, describing Chrisley's energy as "earnest" and "harmless" despite their differing political views.

Sunny Hostin Praises Savannah Chrisley's 'Confidence'

Source: @TheView/X/MEGA Sunny Hostin has clashed with Savannah Chrisley over her support for President Donald Trump.

“I don’t know that many 28-year-old young women would be able to sit at the table,” Hostin said. “It takes a lot of courage and bravery and confidence, and she had that.” Despite their public clashes — including a heated exchange where Hostin called Trump a racist — ABC talk show host noted the two share commonalities like their faith. Long-time viewers expressed frustration on social media regarding Chrisley’s support for President Donald Trump and her defense of his character during her week-long stint as a guest co-host in February 2026.

Savannah Chrisley's Parents Were Pardoned By President Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley's parents were serving prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion.

The president granted Chrisley’s parents, former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, full pardons on May 27, 2025, leading to their immediate release from federal prison the following day. The couple, known for the show Chrisley Knows Best, had been serving sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion convictions from 2022. At the time of their pardon, Todd was serving a 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie was serving seven years at Federal Medical Center Lexington.

'That's What The View Is'

Source: ABC/TheView The show's producer addressed backlash against Savannah Chrisley's guest-hosting gig.

The View’s executive producer, Brian Teta, also addressed backlash during the Monday, February 23, episode, dismissing claims that the hosts were "forced" to have conservative guests and affirming that the show intends to present diverse perspectives. “So the reaction from social media from our more ardent fans was loud. I obviously saw a lot of it,” Brian said. “They were outraged at the idea that we would — they did not like the idea that there was anybody here that would be a supporter of Trump or MAGA at the table." “Well, that’s what The View is. You have to be able to sit with people that, you know, voted for him three times and support him and continue to support him,” Sunny added.

Savannah Chrisley and Sunny Hostin Have Mended Fences

Source: ABC/TheView Savannah Chrisley and Sunny Hostin found common ground.