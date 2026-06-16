Todd Chrisley Breaks Down Recalling Emotional Moment He Learned Donald Trump Had Pardoned His Fraud Conviction

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Todd Chrisley got emotional as he remembered the moment he learned Donald Trump had pardoned his fraud conviction nearly a year ago. "I was coming from the library because I had just gone and sent [Savannah Chrisley] an email. I was walking down the sidewalk when one of the correctional officers I liked came toward me," Todd, 57, recalled on Tuesday, June 16, during an appearance on FOX News Media’s "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast.

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Source: FOX News Media’s Hang Out with Sean Hannity/YouTube Todd Chrisley spoke about his presidential pardon with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

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Todd Chrisley Was 'Overwhelmed' by the News

Source: MEGA Todd Chrisley revealed that a correctional officer was the person to reveal the news of the presidential pardon.

The Chrisley Knows Best star confessed he stood in shock as the correctional officer broke the news of the presidential pardon. "I didn’t know if it was true. You want it to be true, but I was so overwhelmed that I froze," he admitted. "He asked, 'You okay?' I said, 'Do you know if this is true?' He said, 'Yes. I’ve been told to come get you. We’ve got to have you out of here in three hours.' I asked, 'Can I go call my daughter?' He laughed and said, 'I think your daughter already knows.'"

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Todd Chrisley Called Himself Democrat's 'Biggest Problem'

Source: MEGA Todd Chrisley said his daughter Savanah Chrisley was 'exposing corruption and abuse' in the prison system.

Todd said that his daughter, 28, had "become a nightmare for the prison system because she was exposing corruption and abuse." "Honestly, even the Democrats there loved President Trump that day because he was getting rid of one of their biggest problems—and that was me," he explained, agreeing that Savannah was "calling out a system that was broken." "She told me President Trump had called her while she was coming out of Sam’s Club. She said, 'I'm coming to get you. I’m trying to get a plane lined up now. We’re trying to figure out who’s going to get Mom and who’s coming to get you,'" he recalled. "I said, 'Send your brothers.' Savannah and I have always been very close. She’s always been my sidekick. So the boys went and got Julie, and Savannah came and got me."

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Todd and Julie Chrisley Were Found Guilty of Bank Fraud in June 2022

Source: MEGA Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was required to serve seven years.

Todd was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud in June 2023. As for his wife, Julie, 53, was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud.

Donald Trump Pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley in May 2025

Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram Savannah Chrisley was a vocal advocated for her parents' release.