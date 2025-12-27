'My Wife Would Not Be Happy!': Donald Trump Takes a Jab at Hillary Clinton Amid Melania’s Warning
Dec. 27 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump made headlines during his recent Affordability Tour stop in Rocky Mount, N.C., where he targeted Hillary Clinton while his wife, Melania Trump, watched from the sidelines.
Reflecting on his 2016 election victory, Donald boasted about “beating” Hillary, quickly transitioning his remarks to a dismissive tone.
During the rally, Donald declared, “Hillary was nasty. I was gonna use the B-word. My wife would not be happy. Hooh, I would not want to go home to Hillary! She was nasty. My wife always says, ‘Please, please don’t use foul language.’”
“Hillary has a much higher IQ than Kamala [Harris]. Probably 50 or 60 points higher. She’s NASTY,” the president added.
Donald faced backlash for his remarks.
One user on X wrote, “Trump talking like this is funny, but I’m done with comedy hour.”
Another added, “Honestly, this is all old, boring, and repetitive at this point. While true, we’ve heard this so many times now. He should talk about how embarrassingly redacted the Epstein files are.”
Others echoed similar sentiments, with one netizen noting, “The name-calling doesn’t work any longer. It’s getting old,” with another stating, “This is brain rot. How is any of this relevant to anything at all?”
This isn’t the first time Donald has mentioned Melania’s objections to his comments.
Earlier this month, he highlighted tension over construction noise at the White House, saying, “Every time I hear them, I love the sound. I wouldn’t say my wife is thrilled. She hears piledrivers in the background all day, all night. They go till 12 o’clock in the morning — day, night, piledrivers. ‘Darling, could you turn off the piledrivers?’ Sorry, darling. That’s progress. But no, we’re doing great. I think it’s going to be the finest ballroom ever built.”
Meanwhile, speculation about Melania and Donald's marriage reignited with the release of a trailer for her upcoming documentary. In a clip, Melania is seen congratulating Donald on his 2024 election victory.
“Hi Mr. President. Congratulations,” she told him.
When Donald asked if she watched the election coverage, she responded, “I did not. I will see it on the news.”
Body language expert Darren Stanton observed Melania’s reaction during the phone call, noting, “There’s also another moment when she’s on the phone with him, and her facial expression is one of annoyance. It’s clear that there are times in the marriage when he does annoy her, and she doesn’t hide it.”
Donald and Melania have maintained their marriage for over 20 years. Despite persistent rumors, they continue to project a united front.
In a previous interview, Melania expressed how her husband balances his role as a parent to their son, Barron.
“To be with a man as my husband … you need to have a very independent life. I just don’t have the time … to spend with my children and my wife,” she said. “My husband is traveling… Barron needs somebody as a parent, so I am with him all the time.”
Melania, a Slovenian model who began her career in New York City during the Nineties, met Donald at a fashion week party in 1998. They married on January 22, 2005.