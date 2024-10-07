Donald and Melania Trump's Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Nearly 20-Year Marriage

Born in Slovenia, Melania Trump (née Knauss) moved to New York City in 1996 to pursue a modeling career. Two years later, she met Donald Trump at Paolo Zampolli's party at Kit Kat Club during Fashion Week.

Donald — who had separated from his second wife, Marla Maples — asked for then-28-year-old Melania's phone number, but she refused to share it.

“I said: ‘I am not giving you my number; you give me yours, and I will call you.’ I wanted to see what kind of number he would give me — if it was a business number, what is this? I’m not doing business with you,” she told Harper's Bazaar.

They began dating shortly after.