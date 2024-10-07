Donald and Melania Trump's Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Nearly 20-Year Marriage
September 1998: Donald Trump and Melania Trump (Née Knauss) Met
Born in Slovenia, Melania Trump (née Knauss) moved to New York City in 1996 to pursue a modeling career. Two years later, she met Donald Trump at Paolo Zampolli's party at Kit Kat Club during Fashion Week.
Donald — who had separated from his second wife, Marla Maples — asked for then-28-year-old Melania's phone number, but she refused to share it.
“I said: ‘I am not giving you my number; you give me yours, and I will call you.’ I wanted to see what kind of number he would give me — if it was a business number, what is this? I’m not doing business with you,” she told Harper's Bazaar.
They began dating shortly after.
January 2000: Donald and Melania Trump Split Briefly
Donald confirmed their split to The New York Times reporter James Barron after breakup rumors surfaced, saying, "Melania is an amazing woman, a terrific woman, a great woman and she will be missed."
Donald and Melania reconciled afterward and gave their relationship another shot.
April 2004: Donald Trump Proposed to Melania
After some rocky years, The Apprentice star popped the question to Melania at the 2004 Met Gala and gave her a 15-carat diamond engagement ring.
"It was a great surprise. We are very happy together," Melania said of the proposal.
January 2005: Donald and Melania Trump Tied the Knot
Months after the engagement, Donald and Melania exchanged vows in Palm Beach, Fla. They extended the celebration and hosted a reception at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
"It was a great chemistry and energy. We had a great time and start [sic] to talk ... Something was there right away," Melania said of their relationship when they appeared on Larry King Live.
Donald added, "We just have a really good relationship."
March 2006: They Welcomed Their Son Barron
Melania gave birth to her and Donald's son, Barron William Trump, on March 20, 2006.
June 2015: Donald Trump Announced His Candidacy
On June 16, 2015, Donald formally announced his plans to run for president.
"Sadly, the American dream is dead. But if I get elected president I will bring it back bigger and better and stronger than ever before, and we will make America great again," he ended his announcement.
January 2018: News About Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels' Affair Emerged
Donald made headlines when reports about his affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels surfaced. According to outlets, the infidelity occurred in July 2006 — shortly after Barron was born — but Donald silenced her through his lawyer, who arranged a $130,000 hush money payment before the 2016 election.
The ex-POTUS was found guilty during the hush money trial and was charged with 34 counts of felony business fraud.
January 2021: They Moved to Mar-a-Lago
After President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, Donald and Melania relocated to their Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. In the months thereafter, the former First Lady became relatively absent from Donald's public appearances and events.
Still, she told Breitbart News she would support Donald's decision to run again.
“His achievements during his administration had a great effect on all of us, and he can lead us toward success and prosperity again,” she said in 2022.
April 2023: Melania Trump Skipped Donald's Arraignment
Melania noticeably skipped Donald's arraignment in New York City after he was indicted on 34 felony counts in the hush money trial. A source told People that the mom-of-one was "leading her own life" and happy, but she was still reportedly angry about the alleged payment Donald gave to Stormy.
"They weren't expecting [the indictment], but Melania will support him. That's what she does. They are a family," one source said.
One of the insiders added, "She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends."
2022-2024: Melania Trump Has Only Made Very Few Appearances With Donald
Over the past few years, Melania has only made a few public appearances with Donald, even on the campaign trail. Between 2022 and 2024, she was only present in less than 20 events — including at the Republican National Convention in July — to support her husband.