Article continues below advertisement
Frank Sinatra's Daughter Nancy Claims There's 'Not a Chance' Her Father Would Have Supported Donald Trump

Composite photo of Frank Sinatra and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Frank Sinatra wasn't a fan of Donald Trump.

By:

May 7 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Frank Sinatra’s daughter, singer and songwriter Nancy Sinatra, said her father would have “loathed” Donald Trump after she attacked MAGA supporters who tried to claim the late jazz singer would have voted for the president if he were alive today.

Article continues below advertisement
frank sinatra daughter nancy not chance father supported donald trump
Source: MEGA

Nancy Sinatra called out a Trump supporter on X.

Article continues below advertisement

The "These Boots Are Made for Walkin’" singer is very active on X, formerly known as Twitter, where she shared a link to an article about her father.

One X user took to the comments of her post and claimed, "He'd vote for Trump. Woot Woot."

Nancy clapped back and pointed out: "Not a chance. You obviously don't know my father at all. Do some homework before you post about him."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @NancySinatra/X
Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time Frank's daughter has taken shots at the current president.

In 2020, actress and activist Mia Farrow, who was previously married to the iconic vocalist, took to Twitter to voice her thoughts: “Frank Sinatra would have loathed Donald Trump.”

It didn't take long for Nancy to chime in, responding with a decisive: “He actually did loathe him.” The tension escalated after Donald's July speech at Mount Rushmore, where he unveiled plans for a National Garden of Heroes. Within this ambitious project, the president proposed to feature statues of revered figures in American history, with Frank making the cut alongside names like George Washington and Amelia Earhart.

MORE ON:
frank sinatra

Article continues below advertisement
frank sinatra daughter nancy not chance father supported donald trump
Source: MEGA

Nancy Sinatra is a vocal critic of Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

As detailed in the executive order, this expansive outdoor park aims to celebrate the Founding Fathers, civil rights champions and entertainers alike.

"We gave the world the poetry of Walt Whitman, the stories of Mark Twain, the songs of Irving Berlin, the voice of Ella Fitzgerald, the style of Frank Sinatra, the comedy of Bob Hope, the power of the Saturn V rocket, the toughness of the Ford F-150, and the awesome might of the American aircraft carriers," Donald told reporters at the time. "We will raise the next generation of American patriots. We will write the next thrilling chapter of the American adventure. And we will teach our children to know that they live in a land of legends, that nothing can stop them, and that no one can hold them down."

Article continues below advertisement
frank sinatra daughter nancy not chance father supported donald trump
Source: MEGA

Frank Sinatra got into a pay dispute with Donald Trump in the '80s.

According to a 2017 memoir, Frank didn't mince words when he told Donald to “go f--- himself” after a disagreement over financial demands.

The showdown reportedly occurred when the "My Way" singer was booked to perform at the grand opening of the business CEO's Atlantic City casino, where the mogul had the gall to label the crooner's fees as “a little rich.”

Frank's manager at the time, Elliot Weisman, recounted this incident and claimed the famed singer told him he had two options: "Either to pass his message to Mr. Trump or give him his number and he would do it himself."

