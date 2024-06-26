Donald Trump Brags He Has the 'No. 1 Mugshot of All Time': 'It Beat Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra'
Donald Trump claimed he's gained support in Black and Hispanic communities since his arrest and the subsequent release of his mugshot — which he also insisted was even more famous than similar snapshots of Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.
The controversial politician made the bizarre comments while speaking with a group of leading Black Republicans, including former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Florida representative Byron Donalds.
The politicians were at an Atlanta, Ga., barber shop while Trump spoke with them over the phone. During their conversation, which was later shared to X, he claimed his mugshot from his 2023 arrest for attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election was "the best."
"It just beat Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra by a lot," he said, seemingly referring to the two singers' respective mugshots.
Sinatra was arrested in 1938 on charges of seduction and adultery. Although Presley was arrested twice throughout his life, one of the famous pictures many believe to be a mugshot of the "Jailhouse Rock" artist is in fact a military photo.
"But that’s the number one mug shot of all time. It’s, it’s really an amazing thing," he continued to boast. "Since it happened, the support among the Black community and the Hispanic community has skyrocketed."
"It’s been amazing, really been amazing," he added. "You know, in one way, you say, gee ... not too bad. But the truth is, it’s really a lovely thing when I see that we have great support now in the Black community and in the Hispanic community."
As OK! previously reported, Trump is the first former U.S. president to be criminally charged. He was indicted four times in 2023, but his mugshot was taken for the first time in August of that year when he was arrested in Fulton County.
Trump's charges included racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.
Earlier this year, the 78-year-old became the first ex POTUS to be found guilty of a crime when a jury convicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business documents connected to a hush money payment given to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 11.