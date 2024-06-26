Donald Trump Brags He Has the 'No. 1 Mugshot of All Time': 'It Beat Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra'

The politicians were at an Atlanta, Ga., barber shop while Trump spoke with them over the phone. During their conversation, which was later shared to X, he claimed his mugshot from his 2023 arrest for attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election was "the best."

"It just beat Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra by a lot," he said, seemingly referring to the two singers' respective mugshots.

Sinatra was arrested in 1938 on charges of seduction and adultery. Although Presley was arrested twice throughout his life, one of the famous pictures many believe to be a mugshot of the "Jailhouse Rock" artist is in fact a military photo.