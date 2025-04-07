President Donald Trump addressed the collapsing stock market following the announcement of his tariffs plan — and people are not taking kindly to his comments.

Donald Trump said he 'can't tell you' what will happen with the markets.

When Trump took questions on Air Force One on April 6, he told reporters, "I don't want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something. We have been treated so badly by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen.”

While Trump remained uncertain as to what would happen to the markets given his tariffs plan, he insisted our country is “much stronger" than others.

He also stated he would be unwilling to make a deal with Beijing until the problem of a trade deficit with China is solved.