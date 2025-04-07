or
'Some Evil S---': 'Vengeful' Donald Trump Called Out for Comparing Tariffs to 'Medicine' Amid Market Meltdown

Donald Trump was slammed for comparing his tariff plans to 'medicine.'

April 7 2025, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump addressed the collapsing stock market following the announcement of his tariffs plan — and people are not taking kindly to his comments.

Donald Trump said he 'can't tell you' what will happen with the markets.

When Trump took questions on Air Force One on April 6, he told reporters, "I don't want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something. We have been treated so badly by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen.”

While Trump remained uncertain as to what would happen to the markets given his tariffs plan, he insisted our country is “much stronger" than others.

He also stated he would be unwilling to make a deal with Beijing until the problem of a trade deficit with China is solved.

An X user called what Donald Trump is doing with tariffs 'illogical' and 'vengeful.'

U.S. customs agents began collecting Trump’s 10 percent tariff on imports from many countries beginning April 5. On April 9, higher tariffs, ranging from 11-50 percent, will take effect.

Social media users flocked to X to bash Trump’s medicine comment, with one member writing, “Trump calls the tariffs ‘medicine.’ He should take some medicine instead.” “When Trump says ‘sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something,’ remember what medicine he suggested for fighting COVID,” another user wrote, referencing when Trump suggested drinking bleach during the COVID-19 pandemic to cure the disease.

Still, another X member noted Trump “wiped out an entire year’s worth of gains in 3 days.”

“That is some evil s---,” they added. “That isn’t ‘taking some medicine’ to relieve sickness. That is illogical, vengeful, short-sighted egotistical war mongering.” Not everyone was critical of Trump’s move, though, with some voicing this will help to make America stronger and pressure other countries to end their tariffs against the U.S.

Donald Trump

Barack Obama slammed Donald Trump's decisions.

As OK! reported on April 4, insiders claim Trump has reached his "peak of not giving a f---" after announcing his tariffs plan.

On Wednesday, April 2, the president revealed his Trade War plans and a slate of tariffs on imports from several countries and territories across the country.

"He’s at the peak of just not giving a f--- anymore," a White House official shared. "Bad news stories? Doesn’t give a f---. He’s going to do what he’s going to do. He’s going to do what he promised to do on the campaign trail."

Former President Barack Obama recently spoke out to voice his dissatisfaction with what Trump is doing.

Donald Trump has reportedly reached his 'peak of not giving a f---.'

“It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me, or a whole bunch of my predecessors,” he shared.

“Imagine if I had done any of this,” Obama continued, addressing Trump barring The Associated Press from the press pool allowed to report from The White House.Imagine I had pulled Fox News’ credentials from the White House press corps.”

Obama also addressed Trump intimidating attorneys, sharing, “Imagine if I had said to law firms that were representing parties that were upset with policies my administration had initiated that you will not be allowed into government buildings. We will punish you economically for dissenting from the [ACA] or the Iran Deal.”

