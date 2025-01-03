Inside Donald Trump's Chaotic Journey to The White House: From His Guilty Verdict to Being Shot and More
Donald Trump Was Found Guilty in Hush Money Trial
After nine hours of deliberation on May 30, 2024, Donald Trump was found guilty of all 34 felony counts in the bombshell hush money trial, making him the first former president in U.S. history to be convicted of crimes.
The New York jury reached the verdict over a year after The Apprentice star's indictment on March 30, 2023, on falsifying business documents related to the $130,000 sent to Michael Cohen as reimbursement before the 2016 election. The amount was reportedly used to pay his attorney for giving Stormy Daniels hush money to prevent her from speaking out about their alleged affair following their meeting in 2006.
Following the guilty verdict, Trump called the trial "rigged" and "disgraceful."
"The real verdict is going to be November 5, by the people, and they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here," he continued. "We didn't do anything wrong. I'm a very innocent man."
Trump won the 2024 presidential election on November 5, becoming the second U.S. president to win non-consecutive terms after Grover Cleveland.
Donald Trump Survived an Assassination Attempt
On July 13, 2024, Trump sustained an ear injury during an attempted assassination while he was at his rally in Butler, Penn.
The shooter, who was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, used a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle to shoot Trump before he was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper. The incident left one attendee dead and two people, aside from Trump, injured.
"I'm not supposed to be here tonight," the President-elect told the attendees of the Republican National Convention in July 2024, adding, "Not supposed to be here ... I thank you, but I'm not, and I'll tell you, I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of Almighty God."
He Worked at McDonald's While on His Campaign Trail
The 78-year-old businessman worked at a McDonald's location in Feasterville, Penn., in October 2024. At the time, he also spoke about the unverified claims suggesting Kamala Harris was never employed at the fast-food restaurant as a college student.
Trump ditched his formal attire to wear a black and yellow apron before cooking French fries, which was reportedly something he had "wanted to do all my [his] life."
"I like McDonalds. I like jobs. I like to see good jobs and I think it's inappropriate when someone puts down that they worked at McDonalds… She [Harris] never worked at McDonalds," said the Democrat candidate.
He was later criticized for exaggerating claims that around 29,000 people came to watch him work at the eatery.
Donald Trump Sparked Infidelity Rumors With Laura Loomer
Trump added another woman to his growing "affairs list."
Far-right activist Laura Loomer sparked dating rumors with Trump after they were spotted cozying up to one another at several events. She also rode his plane after the July 2024 assassination attempt.
"I was with him. I flew with him to the (Republican National Convention), so it could show that I'm a trustworthy person, I have his back," the controversial conspiracy theorist said of Trump.
The media personality also talked about Loomer several times, calling her "a free spirit."
Amid the affair claims, Loomer took to her podcast and denied the rumors about their alleged romantic relationship.
She said, "They've taken it so far, and you know if I was a leftist journalist, if I was a Democrat, oh my God, the media would be up in arms if the Republican media was doing this to a left-wing journalist. ‘Oh my god, they're misogynist, they're bullying a woman, they're trying to Monica Lewinsky her, they're trying to discredit the fact that she's a working woman.'"
He Made Controversial Statements at His Rallies
Before his 2024 presidential election win, Trump constantly raised people's eyebrows over the controversial statements he delivered amid his campaign efforts.
On October 19, 2024, he caused outraged when he talked about late pro-golfer Arnold Palmer's private part, saying the athlete was "all man." He also faced backlash when she dropped sexist and racist insults during his Madison Square Garden rally, which he called "an absolute lovefest" event.
In the days leading up to the election, Trump was also slammed for claiming women "are not human beings."