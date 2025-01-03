Inside Donald Trump's Chaotic Journey to The White House: From His Guilty Verdict to Being Shot and More

After nine hours of deliberation on May 30, 2024, Donald Trump was found guilty of all 34 felony counts in the bombshell hush money trial, making him the first former president in U.S. history to be convicted of crimes.

The New York jury reached the verdict over a year after The Apprentice star's indictment on March 30, 2023, on falsifying business documents related to the $130,000 sent to Michael Cohen as reimbursement before the 2016 election. The amount was reportedly used to pay his attorney for giving Stormy Daniels hush money to prevent her from speaking out about their alleged affair following their meeting in 2006.

Following the guilty verdict, Trump called the trial "rigged" and "disgraceful."

"The real verdict is going to be November 5, by the people, and they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here," he continued. "We didn't do anything wrong. I'm a very innocent man."

Trump won the 2024 presidential election on November 5, becoming the second U.S. president to win non-consecutive terms after Grover Cleveland.