Bill Clinton Exposed: Former President Relaxes in Hot Tub, Parties With Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in Newly Released Photos

The Department of Justice has just released a new chunk of the Jeffrey Epstein files. On Friday, December 19, the DOJ launched a website with thousands of documents and photos, some of which depict Bill Clinton — who has been photographed on other occasions with the late s-- offender — swimming with Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

Source: house oversight committee/doj A newly released photos in the Jeffrey Epstein files showed Bill Clinton relaxing in a hot tub.

Another shot shows Clinton relaxing in a hot tub alongside an individual who's face has been blocked out. A third image pictures the politician wearing a similar silk shirt as Epstein and posing with another man. Other newly released snaps from the criminal's estate featured Michael Jackson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Bill Clinton Photographed Swimming With Ghislaine Maxwell

Source: house oversight committee/doj In another image, the former president went swimming with Ghislaine Maxwell.

"In view of the Congressional deadline, all reasonable efforts have been made to review and redact personal information pertaining to victims, other private individuals, and protect sensitive materials from disclosure," a statement on the site reads. "That said, because of the volume of information involved, this website may nevertheless contain information that inadvertently includes non-public personally identifiable information or other sensitive content, to include matters of a sexual nature."

Source: house oversight committee/doj Clinton posed with Michael Jackson in another exposed photo.

On the night of Thursday, December 18, Democratic Rep. Ro Khann warned United States Attorney General Pam Bondi that she would face legal consequences if she didn't release the documents in full by the deadline. "Let me be very clear, we need a full release. Anyone who tampers [with] documents, or conceals documents, or engages in excessive redaction will be prosecuted because of obstruction of justice," he wrote on X.

The Former President Has Been Seen in Multiple Photos With Jeffrey Epstein

Source: house oversight committee Clinton, Donald Trump and Woody Allen were seen in old photos with Epstein.

As OK! reported, Americans had been clamoring for the full files to be released for months, with Donald Trump finally signing off on the bill in November. Over the past few weeks, the House Oversight Committee publicized dozens of photos from Epstein's estate, with images showing him mingling with Trump, Clinton, unidentified women, Steve Bannon and more famous figures.

Source: house oversight committee Photo of Epstein's personal text messages were also exposed by the House Oversight Committee.

The president's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles previously confirmed Trump's name appears "in the file" but not in any incriminating way. "We know he’s in the file. And he’s not in the file doing anything awful," she spilled to Vanity Fair. Wiles also confirmed Trump "was on [Epstein’s] plane" and "on the manifest." "They were, you know, sort of young, single, whatever — I know it’s a passé word but sort of young, single playboys together," she reasoned.

The White House Responds to Jeffrey Epstein Files Release