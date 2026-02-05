Donald Trump Shockingly Defends Ex-President Bill Clinton Amid Epstein Scandal: 'He Understood Me' 

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is coming to the defense of former President Bill Clinton as renewed scrutiny swirls around the Epstein files. During an NBC interview that aired on Wednesday, February 4, Trump admitted he feels uneasy about the attention Clinton is currently facing. The conversation turned to Bill and Hillary Clinton after reporter Tom Llamas asked about calls for the couple to testify before Congress, with Democrats pushing for both to appear.

Source: NBC News Donald Trump defended Bill Clinton during an interview.

Donald said it was a “shame” that the Clintons are being forced into the spotlight. He also pushed back on comparisons to his own legal battles, noting that he has already been targeted repeatedly. “They’ve already brought me…they had me indicted many, many times…they didn’t do that to Clinton,” Donald said. “It bothers me that somebody’s going after Bill Clinton,” Donald said. “I liked his behavior toward me. I thought he got me, he understood me."

Trump: It bothers that they’re going after Bill Clinton. I like Bill Clinton.



Reporter: What do you like about him?



Trump: He got me. He understood me. pic.twitter.com/wNowPvORka — Acyn (@Acyn) February 5, 2026 Source: NBC

Donald then pointed to a moment from the 2016 election cycle that stuck with him. “You know, he was the one that said very famously that you don’t want to run against Donald when there were 18 people,” he said, referring to the crowded GOP primary.

Source: NBC News The president said the situation surrounding Bill Clinton bothers him.

He also claimed, “Hillary sort of laughed at him.” Meanwhile, Bill did not comply with a subpoena requiring him to give a deposition in the Epstein investigation on January 13. House GOP leaders then scheduled a February 4 vote on two contempt of Congress resolutions targeting both Bill and Hillary.

Source: MEGA New Epstein-related photos were released in January.

After facing the threat of contempt charges, the Clintons agreed to participate in voluntary, on-camera depositions. Hillary is set to testify on February 26, followed by Bill on February 27. As OK! previously reported, dozens of newly surfaced photos tied to the Epstein investigation allegedly show Jeffrey Epstein and Bill in compromising situations.

The latest release, made public on January 30, included images of Bill, 79, traveling alongside Jeffrey to destinations such as Morocco, St. Tropez and more. One set of photos labeled “Morocco King Wedding” shows the former president wearing a red shirt while tasting cake. Other materials included redacted images of women in bikinis, as well as photos labeled “nudes.” In several images, Jeffrey appeared holding women or standing nearby in the background.

Source: MEGA The DOJ denied protecting any public figures.

The Department of Justice has released more than three million pages of documents connected to Jeffrey, referencing high-profile figures including Donald, Elon Musk and Bill Gates. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche later revealed that six million pages exist in total. However, he explained that not all materials could be released due to child sexual abuse material and obligations to protect victims’ rights.