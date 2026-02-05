or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Shockingly Defends Ex-President Bill Clinton Amid Epstein Scandal: 'He Understood Me' 

donald trump defends bill clinton epstein scandal
Source: MEGA; NBC News

Donald Trump defended former President Bill Clinton amid renewed Epstein scandal scrutiny.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 5 2026, Published 7:14 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is coming to the defense of former President Bill Clinton as renewed scrutiny swirls around the Epstein files.

During an NBC interview that aired on Wednesday, February 4, Trump admitted he feels uneasy about the attention Clinton is currently facing. The conversation turned to Bill and Hillary Clinton after reporter Tom Llamas asked about calls for the couple to testify before Congress, with Democrats pushing for both to appear.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump defended Bill Clinton during an interview.
Source: NBC News

Donald Trump defended Bill Clinton during an interview.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald said it was a “shame” that the Clintons are being forced into the spotlight. He also pushed back on comparisons to his own legal battles, noting that he has already been targeted repeatedly.

“They’ve already brought me…they had me indicted many, many times…they didn’t do that to Clinton,” Donald said.

It bothers me that somebody’s going after Bill Clinton,” Donald said. “I liked his behavior toward me. I thought he got me, he understood me."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: NBC
Article continues below advertisement

Donald then pointed to a moment from the 2016 election cycle that stuck with him.

“You know, he was the one that said very famously that you don’t want to run against Donald when there were 18 people,” he said, referring to the crowded GOP primary.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The president said the situation surrounding Bill Clinton bothers him.
Source: NBC News

The president said the situation surrounding Bill Clinton bothers him.

Article continues below advertisement

He also claimed, “Hillary sort of laughed at him.”

Meanwhile, Bill did not comply with a subpoena requiring him to give a deposition in the Epstein investigation on January 13. House GOP leaders then scheduled a February 4 vote on two contempt of Congress resolutions targeting both Bill and Hillary.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of New Epstein-related photos were released in January.
Source: MEGA

New Epstein-related photos were released in January.

Article continues below advertisement

After facing the threat of contempt charges, the Clintons agreed to participate in voluntary, on-camera depositions. Hillary is set to testify on February 26, followed by Bill on February 27.

As OK! previously reported, dozens of newly surfaced photos tied to the Epstein investigation allegedly show Jeffrey Epstein and Bill in compromising situations.

Article continues below advertisement

The latest release, made public on January 30, included images of Bill, 79, traveling alongside Jeffrey to destinations such as Morocco, St. Tropez and more.

One set of photos labeled “Morocco King Wedding” shows the former president wearing a red shirt while tasting cake. Other materials included redacted images of women in bikinis, as well as photos labeled “nudes.” In several images, Jeffrey appeared holding women or standing nearby in the background.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The DOJ denied protecting any public figures.
Source: MEGA

The DOJ denied protecting any public figures.

Article continues below advertisement

The Department of Justice has released more than three million pages of documents connected to Jeffrey, referencing high-profile figures including Donald, Elon Musk and Bill Gates.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche later revealed that six million pages exist in total. However, he explained that not all materials could be released due to child sexual abuse material and obligations to protect victims’ rights.

Todd also rejected claims that the DOJ was shielding Donald, 79, who was once known to have been friendly with Jeffrey, after the scheduled December 2025 release was delayed.

“We did not protect President Trump,” Todd said during a press conference on January 30. “We didn’t protect or not protect anybody.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.