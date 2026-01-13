Ex-President Bill Clinton Refuses to Testify in Epstein Inquiry, Threatened With Contempt of Congress

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton could be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to be questioned about his former ties to late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. Republican House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said in a statement on Tuesday, January 13, that the panel would vote on holding the former president, 79, in contempt next week for ignoring "his lawful subpoena." "We’ve communicated with President Clinton’s legal team for months now, giving them opportunity after opportunity, to come in, to give us a day, and they continue to delay, delay, delay to the point where we had no idea whether they’re going to show up today or not," Comer told reporters. "I think it’s very disappointing."

Article continues below advertisement

The Clintons Won't Be Forced to Speak

Source: House Oversight Committee/DOJ The former president skipped a deposition for Tuesday, January 13.

Clinton failed to show for a deposition on Tuesday morning. The committee also scheduled a meeting with his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, for Wednesday, January 14. However, the Clintons are pushing back. In a eight-page legal letter to the committee on Tuesday, the longtime couple declared they wouldn't be testifying, claiming the subpoenas are "invalid and legally unenforceable." "Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences," the Clintons wrote. "For us, now is that time."

Article continues below advertisement

The Clintons Claim the Oversight Committee Is Protecting People

Source: House Oversight Committee/DOJ Bill Clinton's tight bond with the late pedophile was exposed in photos that released in December 2025.

The former first couple's letter noted that they previously provided sworn statements like ones the committee chair has accepted from various other former law enforcement officials who were subpoenaed. They added that while the Republican representative has excused the others from testifying, he's continued to relentlessly call on the Clintons to appear before the committee. "We are confident that any reasonable person in or out of Congress will see, based on everything we release, that what you are doing is trying to punish those who you see as your enemies and to protect those you think are your friends," they wrote. The pair was likely referring to President Donald Trump's proven connection to the s-- trafficker.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: House Oversight Committee/DOJ Bill Clinton was pictured partying with Jeffrey Epstein and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

The lengthy missive also stated that they expected to still be held in contempt and for the committee to "release irrelevant, decades-old photos that you hope will embarrass us." Bill's past bond with the pedophile was exposed in December 2025 with the Department of Justice's release of the Epstein files as a part of the probe into his s-- trafficking scheme. The Democratic politician was pictured partying with the disgraced financier and his currently imprisoned co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Clintons Could Face Prison Time

Source: House Oversight Committee/DOJ The Clintons could face fines or even prison time.