'Never Heard of You!': Donald Trump Throws Hissy Fit After Reporter Disagrees With Him in Fiery ABC News Interview

Trump defended his stance, explaining that the U.S. “losing three to five billion a day on trade,” which was “not sustainable” and that Americans were being “taken advantage of us like that."

Trump added: “I could have left it that way, and at some point that would have been an implosion like nobody's ever seen. But I said, No, we have to fix it. I've wanted to do this for many years. You know, I had the best economy during my first term.”

“So your answer to the concern about the tariffs is, ‘Everything’s gonna be hunky-dory?” Moran asked.

“Everybody’s gonna be just fine,” Trump responded. “It wouldn’t have been if I didn’t do this. I had a choice. I could leave it, have a nice, easy time. But I think ultimately you wouldn’t have had an implosion. Our country had inflation that was worse than it’s ever had before. You don’t mention that. Why don’t you mention that?”