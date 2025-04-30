or
'Never Heard of You!': Donald Trump Throws Hissy Fit After Reporter Disagrees With Him in Fiery ABC News Interview

Photo of Donald Trump and Terry Moran.
Source: ABC News/YouTube

Donald Trump threw a hissy fit after a reporter disagreed with him.

By:

April 30 2025, Published 7:35 a.m. ET

Donald Trump clashed with ABC reporter Terry Moran, who interviewed him about tariff policies, deportations and Pete Hegseth.

While chatting, Moran brought up how Americans are nervous about the economy due to tariffs, which were announced in early April.

donald trump throws hissy fit reporter disagrees
Source: ABC News/YouTube

Donald Trump lost his cool during the interview.

“There is a lot of concern out there,” Moran stated. “People are worried, even some people who voted for you, saying, ‘I didn't sign up for this.’ So, how do you answer those concerns?”

“Well, they did sign up for it, actually,” Trump replied. “And this is what I campaigned on. I said that we've been abused by other countries at levels that nobody's ever seen before.”

donald trump throws hissy fit reporter disagrees
Source: ABC News/YouTube

Donald Trump was grilled about tariffs.

Donald Trump

Trump defended his stance, explaining that the U.S. “losing three to five billion a day on trade,” which was “not sustainable” and that Americans were being “taken advantage of us like that."

Trump added: “I could have left it that way, and at some point that would have been an implosion like nobody's ever seen. But I said, No, we have to fix it. I've wanted to do this for many years. You know, I had the best economy during my first term.”

“So your answer to the concern about the tariffs is, ‘Everything’s gonna be hunky-dory?” Moran asked.

“Everybody’s gonna be just fine,” Trump responded. “It wouldn’t have been if I didn’t do this. I had a choice. I could leave it, have a nice, easy time. But I think ultimately you wouldn’t have had an implosion. Our country had inflation that was worse than it’s ever had before. You don’t mention that. Why don’t you mention that?”

donald trump throws hissy fit reporter disagrees
Source: ABC News/YouTube

Donald Trump said he had never heard of Terry Moran.

Things got even more heated when Moran brought up when Trump shared an image of Abrego Garcia's knuckle tattoos, which the president said is evidence that the deported El Salvadorian is the member of the MS-13 gang. The White House argued the symbols represented the gang name, but many online claimed the picture was altered.

donald trump throws hissy fit reporter disagrees
Source: ABC News/YouTube

Donald Trump said Terry Moran wasn't being 'very nice' to him.

“That was photoshop? Terry, you can’t do that,” Trump said. “They’re giving you the big break of a lifetime. You know, you’re doing the interview. I picked you because – frankly I never heard of you but that’s ok. But I picked you, Terry, but you’re not being very nice."

Needless to say, people were astounded at the way Trump treated the reporter.

"This guy has mush for brains. Our president is an elderly man who falls for the Nigerian Prince scams and rushes to Walmart to buy Green Dot cards," one person wrote, while another said, "He promptly switches to the mafia boss mode anytime he feels even slightly challenged."

A third person added, "'Terry, why are you trying to hold me accountable?'"

