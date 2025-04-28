Jennifer Lopez Throws Shade at Donald Trump and His Controversial Tariff Policies by Sharing Funny Message About 'Inflation'
Did Jennifer Lopez just call out Donald Trump?
On Sunday, April 27, the singer posted to Instagram and made a joke about the rising costs in America — and the president's controversial tariff policies — by referencing her hit 2001 song "Love Don't Cost a Thing."
"Due to inflation, my love will now be costing a thing," her upload read.
Fans appreciated the Selena actress, 55, speaking out, with one writing, "Add tariffs to that mama… 😁."
"Not me screaming 😂 don't forget to increase the tariffs 😭," joked another person.
Lopez voiced her distaste for the president, 78, prior to the 2024 presidential election after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, 55, called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" while speaking at the Republican's rally in October.
At a campaign event for his rival, Kamala Harris, 60, the mom-of-two hit back at the remarks.
"He reminded us who he really is and how he really feels. It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans who were offended that day. It was every Latino in this country, it was humanity and anyone of any decent character," stated the "Let's Get Loud" artist, whose parents were born in Puerto Rico.
"I'm not here to trash anyone or bring them down. I know what that can feel like and I wouldn’t do it to my worst enemy, or even when facing the biggest adversary I think America has internally ever had," Lopez continued. "But over Kamala Harris’ entire career, she has proven to us who she is. She has shown up for us every day, for the people. And it’s time for us to show up for her."
"I am a mother. I am a sister. I am an actor and an entertainer and I like Hollywood endings. I like when the good guy, or in this case the good girl, wins," the superstar shared. "And with an understanding of our past and a faith in our future, I will be casting my ballot for Kamala Harris for president of the United States proudly."
The NYC native concluded her address by noting, "You can’t even spell American without Rican."
At the time, Trump tried to distance himself from Hinchcliffe's comments, telling Sean Hannity, "I have no idea who he is. Somebody said there was a comedian that joked about Puerto Rico or something, and I have no idea who he is. Never saw him, never heard of him, and don't want to hear of him."
"I have no idea. They put a comedian in, which everybody does. You throw comedians in. You don't vet them and go crazy. It's nobody's fault. But somebody said some bad things," the POTUS expressed. "Now what they've done is taken somebody that has nothing to do with the party, has nothing to do with us, said something and they try and make a big deal."