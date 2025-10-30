or
Donald Trump Trolled for 'the Longest Handshake Ever' as 'Repulsed' President Xi Snubs President in South Korea: Watch

donald trump longest handshake ever
Source: MEGA;Fox News

Donald Trump was trolled for an awkwardly long handshake with President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Oct. 30 2025, Published 12:44 p.m. ET

Donald Trump had a seriously awkward moment with Xi Jinping, the President of China, during their meeting in South Korea.

On Thursday, October 30, local time, Trump met Xi in Busan during the final day of his Asia trip. As the two leaders greeted each other, Trump went in for a handshake that lasted nearly 30 seconds — and even gave the Chinese president a few awkward pats on the back.

Donald Trump's handshake with Xi Jinping went viral for lasting nearly half a minute.
Source: Fox News

Donald Trump’s handshake with Xi Jinping went viral for lasting nearly half a minute.

“We know each other well,” Trump said. “We’ve always had a great relationship.”

But Xi didn’t exactly play along. The Asian leader stood silent as Trump continued talking, creating a tense and uncomfortable moment.

Of course, people shared their thoughts on the viral clip.

"Absolutely brutal stuff. How embarrassing," one X user penned.

Another added, "Way too long handshake, Xi looks uncomfortable 🥴."

"At some point refusing to break off a handshake turns into just holding hands," a third suggested.

"Son trying to negotiate with daddy," a fourth quipped.

Eventually, Xi broke his silence during the opening remarks.

“It feels very warm seeing you again because it’s been many years,” he said through a translator. “We do not always see eye to eye with each other, (but) it is normal for the two leading economies of the world to have frictions now and then.”

The Chinese politician barely reacted during their exchange, making it awkward.
Source: MEGA

The Chinese politician barely reacted during their exchange, making it awkward.

According to Euronews, the meeting between the two leaders lasted nearly two hours.

“It’s an honor to be with a friend of mine,” Trump said later, adding that they had already “agreed to a lot of things.”

Source: @MeidasTouch/X
While aboard Air Force One heading back to Washington, Trump told reporters the meeting went great and praised Xi as “a great leader.”

“The United States will immediately lower tariffs on all Chinese goods that were previously implemented in response to the flow of chemical ingredients for fentanyl into the United States,” Trump announced.

He added that tariff rates would drop to 47 percent and said China would start purchasing soybeans in bulk again, “which I appreciated.”

“All of the rare earth is settled, and that’s for the world… This was a worldwide situation and not just a US situation,” Trump told reporters. “There’s no roadblock from China anymore.”

Donald Trump later said the meeting went 'great' and praised Xi Jinping.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump later said the meeting went 'great' and praised Xi Jinping.

Trump’s aggressive tariff policies since returning to the White House, paired with China’s countermeasures on rare-earth exports, made this meeting one of high stakes. Both sides appeared to agree that pushing things too far could risk global economic chaos.

Online critics mocked Donald Trump for trying an Indian accent during another event.
Source: MEGA

Online critics mocked Donald Trump for trying an Indian accent during another event.

During the meeting, Xi spoke longer than Trump and emphasized that reconnecting after years apart “felt very warm.”

Trump couldn’t stop praising him and even revealed he’d be traveling to China in April, with Xi planning a U.S. visit “sometime after that,” possibly in Palm Beach or Washington.

