'Slurring' Donald Trump Fuels Dementia Concerns During Forgetful Moment on Asia Tour: 'His Health Is in the Gutter'
Oct. 29 2025, Published 2:53 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has once again fueled dementia concerns while on his tour of East Asia.
The president of the United States was speaking at a CEO lunch on Tuesday, October 28, during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea when he forgot the name of Armenia — something he's done several times.
While bragging about how he's the alleged keeper of world peace, Trump couldn't remember what countries he had ended a war between.
"We saved millions and millions of lives with all of them. Azerbaijan … if you look at, if you look at.... Just take a look at that one. That was going on for, I think, 38 years," he said, unable to pinpoint Armenia's name.
Trump continued: "The two countries came in, and they were in the White House and they started off here, and they got closer and closer and closer."
Bringing his fists together, Trump added, "After an hour they were hugging each other and peace — it was amazing actually, it was beautiful to see."
The Republican politician, 79, has seemed to forget Armenia's name on at least three other occasions.
Last month, Trump appeared at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and repeatedly mixed up Armenia and Albania.
Just one week prior, the U.S. commander-in-chief made the same mistake while speaking to Fox News. He did so for the first time during a conservative radio show interview in August.
Donald Trump Bombarded With Health Concerns
After a video of Trump's latest Armenia blunder went viral online, social media users couldn't help by call out signs of the president's alleged cognitive decline.
"Is it just me or does Trump sound like s---? Like his health must be f------ terrible to sound like he does," one critic claimed, as another noted: "His voice has lost timbre and is 1/2 octave higher than usual. He's forgotten to add the gruff-tuff voice because he's a sick, tired, failing old man."
"OMG HE IS SO STUPID. Even before the [alleged] dementia he was not a smart person," a third person snubbed, while a fourth declared, "Memory fades faster than truth in politics."
Others agreed Trump's speech sounded concerning, with someone asking, "Is the slurring really bad today or that just me? The stroke theories [are] really heating up."
"Are his batteries running down or is he stroking out?" a hater questioned, while another mocked: "This conman will not make it before the mid terms. His health is in the gutter right now!"