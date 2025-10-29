'Unhinged' Donald Trump Ridiculed for Attempting Indian Accent While Taking Credit for Ending Another War: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

One might say that's not politically correct. Donald Trump was deemed a "global embarrassment" by critics after attempting an Indian accent while speaking in front of several world leaders in South Korea. On Wednesday, October 29, the president of the United States, 79, was in the midst of praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he shockingly tried to impersonate the 75-year-old leader.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump visited South Korea during his tour of East Asia.

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, during his tour of East Asia, Trump took credit for ending India's four-day armed conflict with their nuclear rival Pakistan earlier this year by threatening the country's with insanely high tariffs. While officials in India have insisted Trump did not mediate the ceasefire, the Republican politician still decided to boast about his role as an alleged peacemaker. Bloomberg sources claimed Trump's bragging was the reason India's prime minister skipped the entire summit in Malaysia earlier this week.

Donald Trump Calls India's Prime Minister a 'Killer'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump took credit for ending a conflict between India and Pakistan.

Modi likely regretted his decision to appear in South Korea after Trump's jaw-dropping attempt at an Indian accent. "I’ll tell you what, Prime Minister Modi is the nicest looking guy," the POTUS rambled on Wednesday, claiming Modi looked like someone "you’d like to have as your father." Trump then brought up an opposing point, bluntly stating: "He's a killer."

"I'm doing a trade deal with India, have great respect and love for them.



Narendra Modi is a killer, tough as hell."



-,US President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/w1cu7d61Mj — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) October 29, 2025 Source: @NewsArenaIndia/X Donald Trump called India's prime minister a 'killer' during a speech in South Korea.

"He’s tough as h---," Trump added before breaking out into what seemed to be a poor attempt at an Indian accent, yelling: "No, we will fight!" "I said, ‘Whoa, is that the same man that I know?'" Trump continued, again proceeding to claim the war wouldn't have been resolved "if it wasn't for the tariffs." He boasted: "After a little while, and they’re good people, and after literally two days they called up, and they said we understand, and they stopped fighting— isn’t that amazing?" “You think Biden would have than that?" he snubbed of former President Joe Biden. "I don’t think so. Most people wouldn’t have thought of it, but you know. I said I was going to put 250 percent tariffs on each country, which means that you’ll never do business… that’s a nice way of saying we don’t want to do business with you… and they understood that and within 48 hours we had no war."

Donald Trump Slammed for Indian Accent Attempt

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was ridiculed for attempting an Indian accent in front of several world leaders.

After a video of Trump's speech went viral on social media, critics couldn't believe the president tried to mimic Modi on a world stage. "Trump disgraces himself several times a day," one person declared, as another called him "mentally incompetent." "The president went into full embarrassing grandpa mode at a summit in Gyeongju, South Korea," another individual declared, while a fourth hater claimed: "Our president is mentally ill and not one Republican has the spine to save us from his destructive actions."

Source: MEGA Critics called Donald Trump a 'global embarrassment.'