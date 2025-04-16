'So Cringe': Donald Trump Trolled for His Attempt at Saying 'Make America Great Again' in Spanish — Watch
Donald Trump went viral on social media when he sat down for his first-ever interview with Fox Noticias, Fox News' Spanish offset.
While being interviewed by Rachel Campos-Duffy, she told the POTUS, "Mr. President, I'd like to teach you how to say, 'Make America Great Again' in Spanish."
Campos-Duffy revealed the phrase is, "¡América grande otra vez!" — prompting Trump to repeat the words but pronounce them a little differently.
The moment was trolled by X users, with one person noting, "He needs to work on that," and a second calling the moment "so cringe."
"Americans speaking Spanish annoys the frick out of me. 'Granday Ohtrah Vess,'" another person quipped of the way he said the phrase.
"Well, he can barely speak English," another individual tweeted, while a fourth wrote, "Or rather he doesn't learn how to say it."
Trump's appearance on the Spanish network comes shortly after he met with Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, at the White House.
During their joint appearance on Monday, April 14, they were hit with multiple questions about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was wrongly deported to El Salvador.
However, the president had some of his top aides answer questions instead of doing so himself.
After reporter Kaitlan Collins asked Trump, "Do you plan to ask President Bukele to help return the man who your administration says was mistakenly deported?" he gestured for United States Attorney General Pam Bondi to respond.
"First and foremost, he was illegally in our country. He had been illegally in our country. And in 2019, two courts, an immigration court and an appellate immigration court, ruled that he was a member of [the gang] MS-13, and he was illegally in our country," Bondi explained. "Right now, it was a paperwork — it was additional paperwork had needed to be done. That’s up to El Salvador if they want to return him. That’s not up to us."
Trump then had Stephen Miller add a few comments.
The CNN star then expressed, "Mr. President, you said that if the Supreme Court said someone needed to be returned, that you would abide by that. You said that on Air Force One, just a few days ago. And they said that —"
She was then interrupted by the businessman, who snapped back, "How long do we have to answer this question from you?"
"Why don’t you just say, 'Isn’t it wonderful that we’re keeping criminals out of our country.' Why can’t you just say that?" he asked Collins.