Politics 'So Cringe': Donald Trump Trolled for His Attempt at Saying 'Make America Great Again' in Spanish — Watch Source: @RT_com/x Donald Trump appeared on Fox Noticias.

Donald Trump went viral on social media when he sat down for his first-ever interview with Fox Noticias, Fox News' Spanish offset. While being interviewed by Rachel Campos-Duffy, she told the POTUS, "Mr. President, I'd like to teach you how to say, 'Make America Great Again' in Spanish."

Source: @RT_com/x Donald Trump was trolled after he repeated the phrase '¡América grande otra vez!' which means 'make America great again' in Spanish.

Campos-Duffy revealed the phrase is, "¡América grande otra vez!" — prompting Trump to repeat the words but pronounce them a little differently. The moment was trolled by X users, with one person noting, "He needs to work on that," and a second calling the moment "so cringe." "Americans speaking Spanish annoys the frick out of me. 'Granday Ohtrah Vess,'" another person quipped of the way he said the phrase.

Donald Trump learns how to say ‘Make America Great Again’ in Spanish



‘¡América grande otra vez!’ pic.twitter.com/AuzZnnAgcr — RT (@RT_com) April 15, 2025

"Well, he can barely speak English," another individual tweeted, while a fourth wrote, "Or rather he doesn't learn how to say it." Trump's appearance on the Spanish network comes shortly after he met with Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, at the White House. During their joint appearance on Monday, April 14, they were hit with multiple questions about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was wrongly deported to El Salvador.

Source: mega The president's interview with Rachel Campos-Duffy was his first on Fox Noticias.

However, the president had some of his top aides answer questions instead of doing so himself. After reporter Kaitlan Collins asked Trump, "Do you plan to ask President Bukele to help return the man who your administration says was mistakenly deported?" he gestured for United States Attorney General Pam Bondi to respond.

Source: mega Trump met with Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, at the White House earlier this week.

"First and foremost, he was illegally in our country. He had been illegally in our country. And in 2019, two courts, an immigration court and an appellate immigration court, ruled that he was a member of [the gang] MS-13, and he was illegally in our country," Bondi explained. "Right now, it was a paperwork — it was additional paperwork had needed to be done. That’s up to El Salvador if they want to return him. That’s not up to us." Trump then had Stephen Miller add a few comments.

Source: mega The president is being criticized for not actively trying to bring back a Maryland man who was wrongly deported to El Salvador.