'Corny' Donald Trump Trolled After Calling Rapper Nicki Minaj 'So Hot' During White House Rose Garden Lunch: Watch
July 6 2026, Updated 5:16 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump had an unexpected compliment for Nicki Minaj during a White House Rose Garden lunch on Monday, July 6.
The rapper was singled out during the president's remarks as he praised her in front of attendees, prompting a wave of reactions online.
Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj 'So Hot'
While addressing the crowd, Trump asked Minaj to stand before complimenting her.
"We have a woman that is so respected and so hot... Nicki Minaj," he said. "Nicki, stand up, please."
Minaj, who attended the event in a pink dress, smiled as those in attendance applauded.
Trump continued praising her, adding: "She's so incredible. They call it small business, Nicki, but when you add it up, it's bigger than any bank probably in the world, right?"
'So Inappropriate'
The moment quickly circulated across social media, where users were divided over Trump's remarks.
One person wrote on X: "Trump at the Rose Garden lunch calling Nicki Minaj 'so hot' — zero chill, full Trump. Classic unfiltered moment. Whether you love it or roll your eyes, he always keeps things interesting."
Another critic commented: "Another day, another bizarre soundbite from the current administration, while a third social media user simply wrote: "Corny."
A fourth questioned: "Is it funny or is it creepy old grandpa?"
Someone else said, "Gross," while another wrote, "So inappropriate."
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Donald Trump Gushes Over Nicki Minaj's Appearance
Trump's latest comments weren't the first time he publicly praised Minaj.
During a March press event, the president repeatedly called the rapper "beautiful," telling reporters: "Do we love Nicki Minaj? I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. So beautiful. Her skin is so beautiful."
He also recalled asking whether her nails were real, adding: "I said, 'Nicki, are they real?' She said she didn't want to get into that."
'The Creep Factor Is OFF the Charts'
Trump's remarks quickly drew backlash online, with critics accusing him of focusing on Minaj's appearance rather than her accomplishments.
One social media user wrote: "The creep factor is OFF the charts here," while others described the comments as "creepy."
The criticism came weeks after the pair appeared together at a Washington, D.C., event promoting the Melania documentary, where they posed for photos and held hands.
Despite the backlash, Minaj brushed it off, insisting: "The hate or what people have to say does not affect me," then reaffirming her support for Trump by declaring: "I'm probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change."