'Corny' Donald Trump Trolled After Calling Rapper Nicki Minaj 'So Hot' During White House Rose Garden Lunch: Watch

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President Donald Trump had an unexpected compliment for Nicki Minaj during a White House Rose Garden lunch on Monday, July 6. The rapper was singled out during the president's remarks as he praised her in front of attendees, prompting a wave of reactions online.

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Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj 'So Hot'

Source: mega Nicki Minaj attended the event in a pink dress as Donald Trump called her out.

While addressing the crowd, Trump asked Minaj to stand before complimenting her. "We have a woman that is so respected and so hot... Nicki Minaj," he said. "Nicki, stand up, please." Minaj, who attended the event in a pink dress, smiled as those in attendance applauded. Trump continued praising her, adding: "She's so incredible. They call it small business, Nicki, but when you add it up, it's bigger than any bank probably in the world, right?"

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View this post on Instagram Source: @livebitz/Instagram The moment quickly caused backlash on social media.

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'So Inappropriate'

Source: mega One person said the comment was a 'classic unfiltered moment.'

The moment quickly circulated across social media, where users were divided over Trump's remarks. One person wrote on X: "Trump at the Rose Garden lunch calling Nicki Minaj 'so hot' — zero chill, full Trump. Classic unfiltered moment. Whether you love it or roll your eyes, he always keeps things interesting." Another critic commented: "Another day, another bizarre soundbite from the current administration, while a third social media user simply wrote: "Corny." A fourth questioned: "Is it funny or is it creepy old grandpa?" Someone else said, "Gross," while another wrote, "So inappropriate."

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Donald Trump Gushes Over Nicki Minaj's Appearance

Source: mega This wasn't the first time Donald Trump has commented on Nicki Minaj's looks.

Trump's latest comments weren't the first time he publicly praised Minaj. During a March press event, the president repeatedly called the rapper "beautiful," telling reporters: "Do we love Nicki Minaj? I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. So beautiful. Her skin is so beautiful." He also recalled asking whether her nails were real, adding: "I said, 'Nicki, are they real?' She said she didn't want to get into that."

'The Creep Factor Is OFF the Charts'

Source: mega Nicki Minaj has previously said she is Donald Trump's 'No. 1 fan.'