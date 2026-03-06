'Creepy' Donald Trump's Controversial Comments on Nicki Minaj Leave Fans Divided

Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj has once again made headlines, this time due to her unexpected support for Donald Trump. The rapper's political pivot has drawn significant attention, but it was Trump's recent remarks about her appearance that truly ignited controversy.

Source: CTV News/Youtube Donald Trump publicly praised Nicki Minaj’s appearance.

During a press event, Trump expressed his admiration for Minaj, repeatedly referring to her as "beautiful." He specifically noted her skin and nails, a comment that many found inappropriate. “Do we love Nicki Minaj? I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. So beautiful. Her skin so beautiful,” Trump stated.

Source: CTV News/Youtube The president repeatedly referred to her as beautiful.

However, the conversation took an awkward turn when Trump revealed he had asked Minaj whether her nails were real. According to Trump, Minaj declined to answer the question. “I said, 'Nicki, are they real?' She said she didn’t want to get into that,” he explained. This fixation on her physical appearance raised eyebrows online. Social media erupted with criticism, with many users labeling Trump's comments as "creepy." One user remarked, “The creep factor is OFF the charts here,” while another noted that Trump seemed to reduce Minaj to her looks rather than acknowledging her music career.

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj has voiced support for Donald Trump.

The controversy intensified following a public appearance by Minaj and Trump on January 28, during an event in Washington, D.C. The duo attended to promote the Melania documentary, where they were seen holding hands and posing for photos. Minaj took the opportunity to express her support for Trump, declaring, “I’m probably the president’s No. 1 fan, and that’s not going to change.”

Despite the backlash, Minaj stated that the criticism does not affect her. “The hate or what people have to say does not affect me,” she asserted. Her comments, alongside Trump's statements, have added layers to the ongoing discussion about celebrity involvement in politics.

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj said she's a 'fan' of Donald Trump.