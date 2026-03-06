or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nicki Minaj
OK LogoNEWS

'Creepy' Donald Trump's Controversial Comments on Nicki Minaj Leave Fans Divided

split photo of Donald Trump & Nicki Minaj
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump’s comments about Nicki Minaj’s appearance sparked mixed reactions online.

Profile Image

March 6 2026, Published 8:35 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj has once again made headlines, this time due to her unexpected support for Donald Trump.

The rapper's political pivot has drawn significant attention, but it was Trump's recent remarks about her appearance that truly ignited controversy.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump publicly praised Nicki Minaj’s appearance.
Source: CTV News/Youtube

Donald Trump publicly praised Nicki Minaj’s appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

During a press event, Trump expressed his admiration for Minaj, repeatedly referring to her as "beautiful." He specifically noted her skin and nails, a comment that many found inappropriate. “Do we love Nicki Minaj? I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. So beautiful. Her skin so beautiful,” Trump stated.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The president repeatedly referred to her as beautiful.
Source: CTV News/Youtube

The president repeatedly referred to her as beautiful.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the conversation took an awkward turn when Trump revealed he had asked Minaj whether her nails were real. According to Trump, Minaj declined to answer the question. “I said, 'Nicki, are they real?' She said she didn’t want to get into that,” he explained. This fixation on her physical appearance raised eyebrows online.

Social media erupted with criticism, with many users labeling Trump's comments as "creepy."

One user remarked, “The creep factor is OFF the charts here,” while another noted that Trump seemed to reduce Minaj to her looks rather than acknowledging her music career.

MORE ON:
Nicki Minaj

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nicki Minaj has voiced support for Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj has voiced support for Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

The controversy intensified following a public appearance by Minaj and Trump on January 28, during an event in Washington, D.C. The duo attended to promote the Melania documentary, where they were seen holding hands and posing for photos. Minaj took the opportunity to express her support for Trump, declaring, “I’m probably the president’s No. 1 fan, and that’s not going to change.”

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the backlash, Minaj stated that the criticism does not affect her. “The hate or what people have to say does not affect me,” she asserted. Her comments, alongside Trump's statements, have added layers to the ongoing discussion about celebrity involvement in politics.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nicki Minaj said she's a 'fan' of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj said she's a 'fan' of Donald Trump.

Trump concluded his comments by praising Minaj’s intelligence and beauty. “But she was so beautiful and so great, and she gets it, you know. More importantly, frankly, she gets it,” he noted. However, many observers have questioned whether this kind of flattery is genuinely supportive or simply objectifying.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.