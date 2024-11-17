'Bonafide MAGA Girl': Donald Trump Brings Tulsi Gabbard With Him to UFC Fight as Wife Melania Is Nowhere to Be Found — Watch
Tulsi Gabbard was hanging with the boys at UFC 309.
The Army reserve officer, 43, stepped out with President-elect Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the match-up at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, November 16.
"Full squad is out!!!" one X, formerly known as Twitter, user penned about the group event.
"Bonafide MAGA girl," a second pointed out about Tulsi.
"Tulsi and Trump dancing," a third wrote below a clip of the two grooving to the Republican leader's favorite song, "Y.M.C.A."
The public seemed to be perplexed by the oddly ensembled group. "It really looks like ancient Rome. This is sort of a conquering, Republican Caesar, who is going into the Colosseum, and everyone’s cheering. And he’s got his political gladiators with him," journalist Marc Caputo said during an appearance on CNN on Sunday, November 17. "That appearance isn’t just about him enjoying the applause, he’s sending a message to the Senate. Like not only are you entertained, these are my people, are you willing to fight? Here’s who I am."
While the former Hawaii Representative was by the 78-year-old's side, his wife, Melania Trump, was noticeably absent as insiders say she's planning on being a "part-time First Lady" when her husband takes office again in 2025.
"Melania will be the First Lady, but only on her terms," an insider claimed about the former model, 54. "She’ll do the big events. But no ladies’ tea and no — or very few — interviews. She views winning as the main show, and the rest she’ll do as she pleases. She’s really in the driver’s seat as to her duties at the White House."
Melania, who was barely present during Donald's campaign, has also wanted to stay focused on their son, Barron Trump, 18, as he continues his studies at New York University.
"I could not say I’m an empty nester. I don’t feel that way," the mother-of-one said during an interview with Fox News in September. "It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York, study in New York, and live in his home and I respect that. He’s enjoying his college days. I hope he will have a great experience because his life is very different than any other 18-, 19-year-old child."
The New York Post spoke to a source about how Melania will return to being the First Lady.