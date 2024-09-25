or
'War Criminal': Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Threatening to 'Annihilate' Iran After Suspected Assassination Plot

Photo of former President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump threatens to blow Iran to 'smithereens.'

By:

Sept. 25 2024, Published 7:23 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump has been called a "war criminal" after he vowed to blow Iran to "smithereens" if he gets elected president in November.

The GOP nominee's comments come after a report was released claiming the Islamic Republic has conspired assassination attempts against him.

donald trump backlash threatening annihilate iran assassination plot
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was targeted by a suspected assassination plot.

The ex-president addressed the report during a rally in Mint Hill, North Carolina, on Wednesday, September 25.

During the rally, Trump called himself the "leading candidate" and claimed he would bomb the foreign nation for trying to take him out.

He said, "If I were the president, I would inform the threatening country, in this case, Iran, that if you do anything to harm this person, we are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens."

donald trump backlash threatening annihilate iran assassination plot
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump had previously run as an anti-war candidate.

Several vocal critics of the ex-president took to social media to criticize his threats and call him "the most dangerous person to ever run for president."

One person took to X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of Trump's comments and wrote, "'To smithereens' is such a cartoony threat. We're literally inches away from having a child in charge of the White House again. He would risk starting WW3 without even a second thought."

Another X user commented, "We have a presidential nominee for president of the United States threatening to annihilate an entire country on the stump. How did we get here?"

A third person shared an image of Trump next to Osama Bin Ladin with a similar quote about "wiping America off of the face of the earth" and captioned it, "Both war criminals."

donald trump backlash threatening annihilate iran assassination plot
Source: MEGA

Trump has survived two assassination attempts.

Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign's spokesperson, said the briefing contained "real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate Trump in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States."

He added, "Intelligence officials have identified that these continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months, and law enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference."

donald trump backlash threatening annihilate iran assassination plot
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is trailing behind Kamala Harris in the polls.

During the same rally, Trump criticized President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the threats against his life.

"There would be no more threats. But right now, we don’t have that leadership or the necessary people, the necessary leaders. We have two people, not one. We don’t even know who our president is right now."

Source: ok!

"Meanwhile, we have the president of Iran in our country this week," he continued. "We have large security forces guarding him, and yet they’re threatening our former president and the leading candidate to become the next president of the United States."

