OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump's 'Turkey' Neck Sparks Health Concerns: 'His Head Has Shrunk Down'

Source: mega

Donald Trump's appearance continues to be a popular topic of discussion.

July 6 2025, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

A viral photo of President Donald Trump has sparked health concerns after social media users pointed out how different his appearance is now versus his first administration in 2016.

The image shows Trump standing behind a podium wearing his iconic blue suit. While his controversial hair and orange skin color weren’t the butt of the joke this time, the shocking size of his neck seemed to have caught people’s attention.

“Good God, look at the wattle. He’s morphing into a turkey,” one wrote on X alongside the image.

Donald Trump's 'Turkey' Neck

donald trump trolled for turkey neck
Source: mega

One X user suggested the president's 'body is breaking down.'

“Seriously, he must suffer from osteoporosis in a big way. He is shrinking visibly. He is shorter than Melania [Trump] now, and his neck has disappeared. His head has shrunk down between his shoulders,” commented another.

“His body is breaking down,” a third suggested.

However, not all comments were negative or about the concerning nature of the president’s “turkey” neck. Some social media users defended the president given his age of 79 years old.

donald trump turkey neck health
Source: mega

Some social media users stood up for the president due to his age.

“The man is pushing 80 and runs rings around those half his age but you choose to focus on this. Pathetic,” wrote one.

“He is 79 years old. Hopefully we all get to live that long and have a turkey neck,” said another.

“The demands of the job also take their toll. Look at [Abraham] Lincoln for example. He looks so old by the end,” a third said.

Donald has long been on the receiving end of scrutiny surrounding his appearance. Some critics have suggested his hair isn’t real, which he has defended time and again.

President Donald Trump

Donald Trump's Hair Is His 'Trademark'

donald trump turkey neck president
Source: mega

Stormy Daniels cited a story about Donald Trump talking about his 'ridiculous' hair in her 'Full Disclosure' book.

Stormy Daniels, whom Donald was accused of having an affair with in 2006, wrote in her book Full Disclosure that the president had an obsession with his “ridiculous” hair and “every celebrity stylist” wanted to fix it for him.

“Everybody talks about it,” the political leader told Stormy. “It’s my thing. It’s my trademark. Plus, if I let this person do it, it will just piss off all these other people. ‘Well, why did you let him do it?’ I know a lot of people who would kill to do it. The best. The best of the best.”

Donald Trump's Orange Face

president donald trump turkey neck
Source: @acnewsitics/X

Social media users trolled the president for 'slapping pumpkin puree' on his face.

The political businessman’s skin color has also been the talk of the town. Before he was elected as the 47th president, he was made fun of for not blending his overdone spray tan.

“Is he just slapping on pumpkin puree at this point?” questioned one social media user.

“Trump wears more makeup than [Kamala] Harris,” said another.

