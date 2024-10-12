or
OK Magazine
Donald Trump Slammed for Not Blending His Makeup in Shocking New Photo: 'He's Slapping on Pumpkin Puree'

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was ridiculed for visibly not blending his face makeup.

By:

Oct. 12 2024, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

How is Donald Trump going to solve the problem of his messy makeup?

On Saturday, October 12, the former president, 78, was ridiculed for the clear line on his face where he did not blend out his tanner.

donald trump slammed not blending makeup shocking photo pumpkin puree
Source: @acnewsitics/X

Donald Trump was called 'beta' for wearing his orange face makeup.

In a new image of the 2024 presidential candidate posing for a photo with a supporter, the makeup mishap was particularly glaring. After the snap went viral, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared their thoughts.

“Trump wears more makeup than [Kamala] Harris,” one person said of the Republican and his Democratic rival, while another joked, “Is he just slapping on pumpkin puree at this point?”

A third added, “Hahaha… his makeup artist has got to be trolling him,” as a fourth joked, “Since when do GOP men vote for men who wear makeup? When did this become OK? Isn't it beta?”

One more individual stated, “Can’t imagine what his pillowcases look like. He’s without any doubt the grossest man on earth.”

donald trump slammed not blending makeup shocking photo pumpkin puree
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump critics joked, 'Can’t imagine what his pillowcases look like,' after seeing the thick line of makeup.

As OK! previously reported, this is not the only time Trump was recently slammed for his overly bronzed face, as he was under fire on Thursday, October 10, for the way he looked at a Detroit campaign event.

While addressing a crowd of supporters in the midwestern city, many couldn’t help but notice his skin appeared darker than usual.

Donald Trump

“Trump went with the bronzer shade Deep Copper today. It’s crunch time. Got to get the serious game face on,” someone wrote, as another person said, “Wow, Donald Trump really globed [sic] on the orange war paint today!”

A third quipped, “I think that bronzer color is called ‘Necrotic Natural.’ It's a mortician’s favorite,” as a fourth user added, “He now looks like a person that passed away and was prepared for the funeral.”

donald trump slammed not blending makeup shocking photo pumpkin puree
Source: @marlene4719/X

One user claimed 'Trump wears more makeup than Harris' after seeing the image.

Another individual couldn’t comprehend why Trump doesn’t have a “professional do his makeup,” as another penned, “I can’t stop laughing right now. It’s bad. He looks like he has shoe polish all over his face lol. Whoever did that to him must secretly hate him.”

Trump’s makeup wasn’t the only embarrassing thing about his Detroit appearance, as critics claimed they could hear him passing gas onstage.

donald trump slammed not blending makeup shocking photo pumpkin puree
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was also recently dissed for his excessive makeup at a Detroit campaign event.

After a video of the alleged incident went viral, one troll joked, "This speech did not pass the smell test," and a second remarked, "The flies tormenting him at every rally make much more sense."

"Trump was ranting about politics, paused to fart loudly, and then resumed his rant!!! He truly reminds me of an elderly man at a HOA board meeting in Florida," a third user shared.

One more hater came after his old age, writing, "Just like my Grandpa used to do after he ate too much at Thanksgiving."

