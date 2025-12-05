Donald Trump's 'Odd' Text Habits Revealed by Joe Rogan
Dec. 5 2025, Updated 10:53 a.m. ET
Joe Rogan just gave fans a peek behind the curtain of President Donald Trump’s texting habits.
On the latest episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan told Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang that Trump’s messages are nothing if not dramatic.
“He makes the text go big, like ‘USA is RESPECTED again’ — all caps — and it makes the text enlarge,” Rogan revealed. “It’s kind of ridiculous.”
He added that Trump often texts or calls him “out of the blue,” describing him as an “odd guy” in private moments.
Huang, who has been publicly praised by Trump as a “friend” and a “smart man,” agreed that the president can be surprising in person.
“The one-on-one Trump, President Trump, is very different,” Huang said.
Rogan noted that most conversations about Trump focus on “negative narratives,” but he pointed out that the president has moments that cross the line.
He brought up a recent clash with Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey, who Trump snapped at her over a follow-up question about Jeffrey Epstein.
“I wish he hadn’t done that,” Rogan admitted, even though he said he found the moment “objectively funny.”
Still, he summed up Trump as “an interesting guy.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump had another heated moment in November while flying on Air Force One from Washington, D.C., to Mar-a-Lago.
With congressional pressure mounting to release the remaining evidence tied to late financier and convicted s-- offender Epstein, reporters naturally asked questions — something Trump did not take well.
When an off-camera female reporter, later confirmed to be from Bloomberg, asked whether there was anything “incriminating” in the Epstein emails, Trump pointed a finger in her face.
"Quiet. Quiet, Piggy," he snapped.
Observers weren’t exactly shocked. “Piggy” has reportedly been one of Trump’s favorite put-downs for years. Back in 2016, former Miss Universe Alicia Machado said Trump would mock her weight, calling her “Hello, Miss Piggy” and “Hello, Miss Housekeeping.”
She recalled, “He was overwhelming, I was so scared of him… He’d tell me, ‘You look ugly,’ or ‘You look fat.’”
Later in November, Trump blasted another reporter over questions about his recent MRI.
When asked when the results would be released and what part of his body was scanned, he fired back.
“I have no idea … It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it. I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing,” he said, before ending the Q&A and heading to his seat.