Donald Trump's 'Odd' Text Habits Revealed by Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan just gave fans a peek behind the curtain of President Donald Trump’s texting habits. On the latest episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan told Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang that Trump’s messages are nothing if not dramatic.

Source: @joerogan/Youtube Joe Rogan revealed that Donald Trump texts in all caps.

“He makes the text go big, like ‘USA is RESPECTED again’ — all caps — and it makes the text enlarge,” Rogan revealed. “It’s kind of ridiculous.” He added that Trump often texts or calls him “out of the blue,” describing him as an “odd guy” in private moments.

Source: @joerogan/Youtube

Huang, who has been publicly praised by Trump as a “friend” and a “smart man,” agreed that the president can be surprising in person. “The one-on-one Trump, President Trump, is very different,” Huang said.

Source: @joerogan/Youtube Donald Trump often reaches out to people unexpectedly, surprising them in private.

Rogan noted that most conversations about Trump focus on “negative narratives,” but he pointed out that the president has moments that cross the line. He brought up a recent clash with Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey, who Trump snapped at her over a follow-up question about Jeffrey Epstein. “I wish he hadn’t done that,” Rogan admitted, even though he said he found the moment “objectively funny.” Still, he summed up Trump as “an interesting guy.”

Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube

As OK! previously reported, Trump had another heated moment in November while flying on Air Force One from Washington, D.C., to Mar-a-Lago. With congressional pressure mounting to release the remaining evidence tied to late financier and convicted s-- offender Epstein, reporters naturally asked questions — something Trump did not take well.

Source: MEGA The president has had several tense moments with reporters, including calling one 'piggy.'

When an off-camera female reporter, later confirmed to be from Bloomberg, asked whether there was anything “incriminating” in the Epstein emails, Trump pointed a finger in her face. "Quiet. Quiet, Piggy," he snapped.

Observers weren’t exactly shocked. “Piggy” has reportedly been one of Trump’s favorite put-downs for years. Back in 2016, former Miss Universe Alicia Machado said Trump would mock her weight, calling her “Hello, Miss Piggy” and “Hello, Miss Housekeeping.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has used 'piggy' before when insulting others.