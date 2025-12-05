or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump's 'Odd' Text Habits Revealed by Joe Rogan

donald trump weird text habits joe rogan
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan revealed Donald Trump’s dramatic texting habits and his 'out-of-the-blue' calls.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 5 2025, Updated 10:53 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan just gave fans a peek behind the curtain of President Donald Trump’s texting habits.

On the latest episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan told Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang that Trump’s messages are nothing if not dramatic.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Joe Rogan revealed that Donald Trump texts in all caps.
Source: @joerogan/Youtube

Joe Rogan revealed that Donald Trump texts in all caps.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“He makes the text go big, like ‘USA is RESPECTED again’ — all caps — and it makes the text enlarge,” Rogan revealed. “It’s kind of ridiculous.”

He added that Trump often texts or calls him “out of the blue,” describing him as an “odd guy” in private moments.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @joerogan/Youtube
Article continues below advertisement

Huang, who has been publicly praised by Trump as a “friend” and a “smart man,” agreed that the president can be surprising in person.

“The one-on-one Trump, President Trump, is very different,” Huang said.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump often reaches out to people unexpectedly, surprising them in private.
Source: @joerogan/Youtube

Donald Trump often reaches out to people unexpectedly, surprising them in private.

Article continues below advertisement

Rogan noted that most conversations about Trump focus on “negative narratives,” but he pointed out that the president has moments that cross the line.

He brought up a recent clash with Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey, who Trump snapped at her over a follow-up question about Jeffrey Epstein.

“I wish he hadn’t done that,” Rogan admitted, even though he said he found the moment “objectively funny.”

Still, he summed up Trump as “an interesting guy.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube
MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump had another heated moment in November while flying on Air Force One from Washington, D.C., to Mar-a-Lago.

With congressional pressure mounting to release the remaining evidence tied to late financier and convicted s-- offender Epstein, reporters naturally asked questions — something Trump did not take well.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The president has had several tense moments with reporters, including calling one 'piggy.'
Source: MEGA

The president has had several tense moments with reporters, including calling one 'piggy.'

Article continues below advertisement

When an off-camera female reporter, later confirmed to be from Bloomberg, asked whether there was anything “incriminating” in the Epstein emails, Trump pointed a finger in her face.

"Quiet. Quiet, Piggy," he snapped.

Article continues below advertisement

Observers weren’t exactly shocked. “Piggy” has reportedly been one of Trump’s favorite put-downs for years. Back in 2016, former Miss Universe Alicia Machado said Trump would mock her weight, calling her “Hello, Miss Piggy” and “Hello, Miss Housekeeping.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump has used 'piggy' before when insulting others.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has used 'piggy' before when insulting others.

She recalled, “He was overwhelming, I was so scared of him… He’d tell me, ‘You look ugly,’ or ‘You look fat.’”

Later in November, Trump blasted another reporter over questions about his recent MRI.

When asked when the results would be released and what part of his body was scanned, he fired back.

“I have no idea … It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it. I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing,” he said, before ending the Q&A and heading to his seat.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.