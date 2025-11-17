Jeffrey Epstein Email Bombshell: Pedophile Had His 'Arm Around Princess Diana' at 1994 Dinner in London, Leaked Message Claims
Nov. 17 2025, Published 5:59 p.m. ET
It seems like just about any person with fame, fortune or power may have crossed paths with Jeffrey Epstein at one point in their lives.
According to a new report, Princess Diana, her ex-husband, King Charles, and his current wife, Queen Camilla are all named in the late pedophile's emails recently released to the public by the House Oversight Committee.
Why Did Princess Diana Appear in the Emails?
The outlet said the email from October 8, 2016, seemed to be a draft of a bio Michael Wolff was writing about the financier a few years before he took his own life in prison while awaiting his s-- trafficking trial in 2019.
"In 1994, just at the moment when Prince Charles is on television acknowledging his love for Camilla Parker Bowles, Jeffrey Epstein is sitting with his arm around Princess Diana at a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in London," one excerpt reads, adding that the mother-of-two was "wearing her 'revenge' dress that evening."
In another version of the draft, it just said that Diana was sitting next to Epstein and didn't mention his arm placement.
The bio was set to be over 8,000 words and would have been published in New York Magazine.
Epstein and Diana's encounter was also brought up in a 2015 email, as the pedophile was asked to fact-check details about that night — however, no response was found.
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Both Had Their Eye on Princess Diana
As OK! reported, Wolff also claimed both Epstein and former pal Donald Trump were eager to try and romance Diana after she split from Charles.
"They had a competition, Trump and Epstein," Wolff alleged on an August episode of The Daily Beast's "Inside Trump’s Head" podcast. "Of who would be the one, the first one to sleep with Princess Diana? ... They just understood, what could you get from these people? Both Trump and Epstein. What can you get from somebody, is the question you would always ask about anybody."
Ghislaine Maxwell Spills on Princess Diana
In addition, Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell mentioned the financier's relationship with the blonde beauty when she sat down for an interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
In the recorded conversation with Blanche, Maxwell explained how Epstein once lived in London, where he "met and knew some truly fancy people." She said he was friendly with Diana’s best friend Rose Monckton and her husband, Dominic Lawson.
According to Maxwell, who's serving a 20-year sentence in jail, Epstein was set to meet up with Diana at an event in London.
"I don’t know if he sat with Diana or he met with Diana, and he’d already met her. I don’t know, but this, I believe, was organized by Rosa," Maxwell spilled. "I don’t know if she was being set up as a date for him, maybe because she… I don’t want to speak bad of Diana, but… I’m not going to do that."