Jeffrey Epstein Email Bombshell: Pedophile Had His 'Arm Around Princess Diana' at 1994 Dinner in London, Leaked Message Claims

Article continues below advertisement

It seems like just about any person with fame, fortune or power may have crossed paths with Jeffrey Epstein at one point in their lives. According to a new report, Princess Diana, her ex-husband, King Charles, and his current wife, Queen Camilla are all named in the late pedophile's emails recently released to the public by the House Oversight Committee.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Princess Diana Appear in the Emails?

Source: mega An email from 2016 claimed Jeffrey Epstein was seen with his arm around Princess Diana in 1994.

The outlet said the email from October 8, 2016, seemed to be a draft of a bio Michael Wolff was writing about the financier a few years before he took his own life in prison while awaiting his s-- trafficking trial in 2019. "In 1994, just at the moment when Prince Charles is on television acknowledging his love for Camilla Parker Bowles, Jeffrey Epstein is sitting with his arm around Princess Diana at a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in London," one excerpt reads, adding that the mother-of-two was "wearing her 'revenge' dress that evening." In another version of the draft, it just said that Diana was sitting next to Epstein and didn't mention his arm placement.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The bio written about their outing was penned by Michael Wolff.

The bio was set to be over 8,000 words and would have been published in New York Magazine. Epstein and Diana's encounter was also brought up in a 2015 email, as the pedophile was asked to fact-check details about that night — however, no response was found.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Both Had Their Eye on Princess Diana

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Michael Wolff claimed Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein 'had a competition' to be the first to sleep with Princess Diana.

As OK! reported, Wolff also claimed both Epstein and former pal Donald Trump were eager to try and romance Diana after she split from Charles. "They had a competition, Trump and Epstein," Wolff alleged on an August episode of The Daily Beast's "Inside Trump’s Head" podcast. "Of who would be the one, the first one to sleep with Princess Diana? ... They just understood, what could you get from these people? Both Trump and Epstein. What can you get from somebody, is the question you would always ask about anybody."

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell Spills on Princess Diana

Source: mega Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell said Diana may have been set up on a date with the financier but she didn't confirm the story.

In addition, Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell mentioned the financier's relationship with the blonde beauty when she sat down for an interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. In the recorded conversation with Blanche, Maxwell explained how Epstein once lived in London, where he "met and knew some truly fancy people." She said he was friendly with Diana’s best friend Rose Monckton and her husband, Dominic Lawson.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Princess Diana died in a 1997 car crash.