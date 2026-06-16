Donald Trump White House Chaos Deepens as Agenda Stalls and Iran Pressure Mounts

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President Donald Trump’s second-term power show is hitting the part of the season where the palace intrigue starts writing itself. Recent reporting describes a president increasingly frustrated with his own White House team, Republican allies in Congress and defense industry leaders as parts of his agenda stall and the war with Iran raises fresh concerns about U.S. weapons stockpiles.

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Infighting and Loyalty Tests

Source: MEGA Infighting reportedly intensified inside his circle.

Politico’s Playbook reported that Trump has grown angry as Senate Republicans push back on several of his priorities, including a proposed $1.8 billion Department of Justice “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” funding connected to the White House ballroom and his demand to fire Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough. The reported mood around Trump’s inner circle was described as “chaos,” with one person close to the White House saying “knives are out in some capacity.” “He does not like being put in a box,” one MAGA operative told Politico. “When you put him in a box, then Trump's going to blow the box up.”

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Source: MEGA Senate Republicans pushed back on several of his priorities.

“Anything that Trump concludes is disloyalty to him will be a negative to an ambitious Republican in the short term. Trump is notoriously vindictive,” said Quentin Langley of Quentin Langley Associates. “But younger Republicans who expect Trump and his supporters to lose their grip on the party in the medium term might want to position themselves as ‘I was the first to see this coming’.”

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Congress Becomes the Problem

Source: MEGA The president reportedly struggled to advance key voting legislation.

The frustration reportedly follows a series of Capitol Hill setbacks. Senate Republicans balked at the DOJ’s proposed $1.776 billion fund, which could have allowed Trump allies, including January 6 rioters, to seek monetary support through federal tax dollars. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche later canceled the idea after backlash. Republicans also stripped $1 billion for White House ballroom security measures from immigration enforcement legislation after MacDonough ruled the move violated Senate rules. Trump demanded that Senate Majority Leader John Thune fire her, but was rebuffed. Trump has also struggled to advance the SAVE America Act, a voting bill that would impose new federal rules, including voter ID requirements. He recently demanded that Senate Republicans attach it to a defense funding package, though some Republicans have already expressed skepticism.

A Military Crisis Adds Pressure

Source: UNSPLASH Concerns over weapons stockpiles added to his frustration.