Donald Trump's White House Makeover Sparks Fresh Scrutiny With New Costs and Construction

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President Donald Trump’s White House makeover is back in the spotlight, and this time the argument is not only about aesthetics. The president has continued reshaping the executive mansion and surrounding grounds with a series of highly visible changes, from black granite and gold accents to construction on the South Lawn.

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Source: MEGA The president claimed he covered the cost of rebuilding the walkway at the White House.

Trump told reporters in March that he would personally cover the cost of redoing the walkway between the Oval Office and the White House residence. Asked who was paying, he paused before answering, “Uh, paid for by… me.” According to new reporting from The Atlantic, however, the walkway was paid for through the National Park Service budget and cost taxpayers $689,232. With related masonry work and repairs, the total reached $1.3 million.

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The Walkway Fight

Source: MEGA Reports said taxpayers funded the new black granite walkway.

Trump described the walkway renovation as a visual upgrade. “It’s a great contrast. The white [walls], with the black. The black is going to be on the walkway. It’s going to be clean. The thing I do best. It’s going to be beautiful. It’s a beautiful, black granite,” he said in March. The spending comes as Park Service funds are reportedly being stretched. The Atlantic reported that taxpayer spending on National Capital Region projects has increased 92 percent over the past year, while more than 900 Park Service projects expected to receive funding this year got no money.

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A Golden Eagle and a Torn-Up Lawn

Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL Construction continued across several areas of the White House grounds.

Trump posted an image on Truth Social Monday of what appeared to be a gilded eagle mounted to the White House facade, writing, “A Golden Gift to the White House.” Construction remains visible around the White House, including scaffolding on the North Portico and work on the South Lawn. A White House official told ABC News the scaffolding was for standard restoration of stone columns. The South Lawn is also undergoing work after the UFC Freedom 250 event on June 14, where a massive structure dubbed “The Claw” damaged the grass. The administration previously said the National Park Service would partner with ScottsMiracle-Gro to restore the lawn.

A Helipad May Be Next

Source: MEGA Critics questioned the growing cost of the president's renovations.