Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Tries to Spin His 'Unhinged Eating Habits'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

RFK Jr.'s Interview Goes Viral

Katie Miller: "Who has the most unhinged eating habits?"



RFK: " The president…I don't know how he's alive, but he is…He's just pumping himself full of poison all day long." pic.twitter.com/JcocFgMkxF — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 14, 2026 Source: @Osint613/X RFK Jr. exposed the president's 'unhinged' eating habits.

As OK! previously reported, Kennedy, 71, didn't hold back when talking about Trump's eating habits on Katie Miller's podcast. Katie asked, "Who has the most unhinged eating habits?" to which he replied, "The president." “He eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s, and candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times,” Kennedy explained to the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller. "He has the constitution of a deity." "I don’t know how he’s alive," the health secretary boldly declared. "He's just pumping himself full of poison all day long."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Karoline Leavitt was asked about the president's eating habits during a new interview.

During a chat with Politco on Wednesday, January 14, Karoline was asked about RFK Jr.'s chat. “The president has his own personal habits, but he understands the movement and the power behind all of these moms who have united in pushing for a real public health change, and he fully supports it and gets it," she said. "He’s also a huge believer in choice for parents in parental decision making, whether it comes to education or health. He knows that parents are the best people who are best suited to make decisions for their kids, and he fully empowers that mentality,” she added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Excellent Health'

Source: mega The president boasts about his 'excellent health' on Truth Social.

Donald, 79, frequently brings up his "excellent" health during press conferences. On Wednesday, January 14, he attributed his high cognitive test scores to guzzling milk. “I’ve taken a lot of them,” the ex-reality star said. “I’ve aced every one of them because I drink milk.”

Source: mega Donald Trump claims he's in 'perfect health.'