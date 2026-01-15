Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Tries to Spin His 'Unhinged Eating Habits'
Jan. 15 2026, Published 1:29 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt is backing Donald Trump's unhealthy eating habits.
After Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke out about the president's love of fast food, Leavitt was asked about her opinion on the matter.
RFK Jr.'s Interview Goes Viral
As OK! previously reported, Kennedy, 71, didn't hold back when talking about Trump's eating habits on Katie Miller's podcast.
Katie asked, "Who has the most unhinged eating habits?" to which he replied, "The president."
“He eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s, and candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times,” Kennedy explained to the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller. "He has the constitution of a deity."
"I don’t know how he’s alive," the health secretary boldly declared. "He's just pumping himself full of poison all day long."
During a chat with Politco on Wednesday, January 14, Karoline was asked about RFK Jr.'s chat.
“The president has his own personal habits, but he understands the movement and the power behind all of these moms who have united in pushing for a real public health change, and he fully supports it and gets it," she said.
"He’s also a huge believer in choice for parents in parental decision making, whether it comes to education or health. He knows that parents are the best people who are best suited to make decisions for their kids, and he fully empowers that mentality,” she added.
'Excellent Health'
Donald, 79, frequently brings up his "excellent" health during press conferences.
On Wednesday, January 14, he attributed his high cognitive test scores to guzzling milk.
“I’ve taken a lot of them,” the ex-reality star said. “I’ve aced every one of them because I drink milk.”
Earlier this year, Donald made it clear he's all there despite some people claiming he might have dementia.
"The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH,' and that I 'ACED' (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take,"' he wrote on Truth Social.
"P.S.," he added, "I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination. Our great Country cannot be run by 'STUPID' or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE! President DJT."